Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 gets new trailer and intense first look at Aang’s next battle

Season 2 of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' will find Aang and his group of friends trying their best to defeat Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation

Netflix recently released the first trailer for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2. The trailer for the fantasy series, developed by Albert Kim, not only shows Aang gearing up for impending battles but also signals the beginning of the end for the Earth Kingdom. Based on the critically acclaimed Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, Netflix's live-action adaptation chronicles the journeys of individuals referred to as 'benders.' These individuals can manipulate the natural elements through their bending abilities.

A still from the trailer of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

As depicted in the trailer, the next chapter of the live-action adaptation appears to be packed with explosive combat scenes and dramatic showdowns. The trailer teases large-scale battles and intense bending duels across the Earth Kingdom. The first look into Season 2 teases intense strife all across the Earth Kingdom. The new season will premiere on Netflix on June 25, and the official plot synopsis reads, "In S2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara, and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai."

A first-look photo from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

The trailer wastes no time picking up the narrative in the aftermath of the debut season, especially the dramatic showdown at the Northern Water tribe. Aang and his allies continue their mission. Throughout the series, tensions are at an all-time high, and any temporary peace appears short-lived. Aang and his allies embark on a journey towards Ba Sing Se to enlist support in their ongoing struggle against Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation army. Apart from this, the audience might expect a plethora of battles among the four nations in the upcoming installment of the show. On the other hand, Aang continues training to master all four elements and manipulate: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air.

A first-look photo from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

Several returning cast members will be featured in Season 2, and the list includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Kiawentiio as Katara, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Miyako as Mai, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and Maria Zhang as Suki. Elsewhere, the original Nickelodeon series was well received by audiences and ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the storyline features Aang and his group of friends trying their best to defeat the Fire Nation. Zach Tyler Eisen played the leading role.