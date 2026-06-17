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'Heartstopper' movie sets release date as Netflix's first look teases Nick and Charlie's final chapter

'Heartstopper Forever' will see Kit Connor returning as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke reprising his role as Charlie Spring
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Joe Locke as Charlie and Kit Connor as Nick in 'Heartstopper Forever' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Joe Locke as Charlie and Kit Connor as Nick in 'Heartstopper Forever' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for 'Heartstopper Forever', the concluding film that will complete Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring's story on screen. Although numerous fans anticipated a fourth season, the platform announced that the narrative will wrap up with a full-length film, which is set to release on July 17. The streaming giant has also released initial images from the movie, offering fans a sneak peek at the concluding chapter for the cherished duo played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke. The first-look images revealed by Tudum show Nick and Charlie in several moments from the finale, including one where they lie side by side while looking at a phone and another where they face each other in a Truham hallway.

Joe Locke as Charlie and Kit Connor as Nick in 'Heartstopper Forever' (Image Credit: Netflix Tudum)
Joe Locke as Charlie and Kit Connor as Nick in 'Heartstopper Forever' (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)

Other images show the pair at a party, Elle and Tao sharing a close moment, and the wider friend group dressed for what appears to be a formal event, likely prom or a farewell party. The photos hint that the movie will focus not only on Nick and Charlie's future, but also on how the whole group deals with change, relationships, and the end of their school years. The images arrive just as Alice Oseman's concluding 'Heartstopper' graphic novel is set to launch, making July a significant month for franchise enthusiasts. The film continues the storyline from Season 3, focusing on Nick and Charlie as they grow up and begin to live a life of independence. The movie's screenplay was written by Alice Oseman, with Kit Connor and Joe Locke as executive producers.

The cast of Heartstopper Forever (Image Credits: Samuel Dore/Netflix Tudum)
The cast of Heartstopper Forever (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Samuel Dore)

The farewell movie brings back most of the main cast from the Netflix series, with Kit Connor returning as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke reprising his role as Charlie Spring. Other returning cast members include Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Will Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, Bradley Riches as James McEwan, Darragh Hand as Michael Holden, and Eddie Marsan as Geoff Young. Netflix also added Anna Maxwell Martin and Derek Jacobi to the cast. Martin joins the project after earlier reports confirmed that Olivia Colman's role had been recast. 

Locke as Charlie and Connor as Nick in Heartstopper Forever (Image credits: Netflix Tudum)
Locke as Charlie and Connor as Nick in Heartstopper Forever (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)

For fans surprised by the movie format, Oseman addressed the change while speaking to Tudum. She said, "I totally understand if fans are a little apprehensive. It’s a big change from what we know. It’s something new and unknown, and yes, the runtime will be less than a TV season. Even I needed some time to process and come to terms with the change. But once I began to see the entire vision, I knew it would be something even more beautiful than a regular season could achieve. We are feeling very ambitious about what is possible in a movie format. With no need for end-of-episode cliffhangers or a new twist every episode, every part of Heartstopper can be elevated to a higher quality to create something memorable, sophisticated, and atmospheric."

Yasmin Finney as Elle and Will Gao as Tao in 'Heartstopper Forever' (Image Credits: Samuel Dore/Netflix Tudum)
Yasmin Finney as Elle and Will Gao as Tao in 'Heartstopper Forever' (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum | Photo by Samuel Dore)

She similarly characterized the movie as a goodbye that will explore love, time, memory, endings, new beginnings, and the transition from teenage love to adult life. For dedicated fans, July now signifies the concluding phase of Nick and Charlie's adventures. Readers can enjoy 'Heartstopper Volume Six' before watching 'Heartstopper Forever' when it premieres on Netflix on July 17.

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