‘Landman’ Season 2 drops photos featuring Demi Moore, and they're packed with clues about one major shift

Slated for a Sunday, November 16 release, 'Landman' Season 2 will feature Sam Elliot in a significant character

'Landman' makers are teasing fans with explosive Season 2 first-look images! Slated for a Sunday, November 16 release, Taylor Sheridan's high-stakes drama offered a sneak peek into the show, where Sam Elliot's appearance is grabbing major headlines. With Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) taking over as the president of M-Tex Oil and Cami Miller (Demi Moore) looking as sharp as a knife, the anticipation for Season 2 is mounting high, and the promotional stills are only making the wait harder than expected.

A still of Billy Bob Thornton from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Landman)

New photos reveal Elliott joining the series as Norris's father, adding his iconic Western presence. One image shows him sitting alone at a checkered table in dramatic light, while another captures him dancing with a woman in a Texas honky-tonk, suggesting Norris' personal story will be as significant as his corporate one this season, as per The Pioneer Woman. Reportedly, Season 2 picks up after Monty Miller's (Jon Hamm) shocking death, with Moore's character, Cami, stepping into the spotlight. Photos show her in sharp power suits and glamorous evening wear, hinting she's ready to take matters into her hands and continue Monty's legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

Meanwhile, Thornton's Norris navigates loyalty, survival, and family ties, as seen in new images in tense office meetings, where he is seen sharing drinks with his father and managing fragile alliances that could shape M-Tex Oil's future. 'Landman' debuted explosively in late 2024, quickly becoming a ratings hit for Paramount+. Created by 'Yellowstone' co-creator Sheridan, the first season introduced Thornton as Norris and his fiery family, played by Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

After killing off Hamm's Miller, the finale positioned Norris to take over M-Tex Oil alongside Monty's wife, Cami. Co-creator of the show, Christian Wallace, had hinted at Moore's expanded role, which the new season two teaser now confirms. The first tease of the 'Landman' Season 2 showcases a stronger presence for Moore's character, who tells a room of investors, "The only difference between me and my husband is I'm meaner." The season also sets up conflict in her partnership with Norris, who asserts, "She owns the company, but I run it," as violence resurfaces both on and off the oil fields.

On the other hand, Norris' wife, Angela Norris (Ali Larter), and daughter, Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph), also make striking appearances, with new cast member Elliott joining. Notably, he, Elliot, is returning to the Sheridan-verse after his iconic role in '1883.' Larter also teased to The Hollywood Reporter that 'Landman' Season 2 will be a rollercoaster following the cliffhanger around Norris' oil business. She said, " You hold the heart of the show, being the family, and then you have all these other storylines. I think it's game on," referring to Norris' new pressures, including a partnership with a cartel led by Andy Garcia's character. Talking about the significance of her character, Larter added, "The beauty of their marriage is that you get to see so much humanity in Tommy because of how he is with Angela."