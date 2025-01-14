‘Landman’ creator teases a major role for Demi Moore in potential Season 2: "Cami is definitely..."

Having Moore take the front seat seems like a no-brainer, especially as she currently basks in the fame for her performance in ‘The Substance.’

The ‘Landman’ Season 1 finale has left fans on the edge of their seats, with Jon Hamm’s Monty meeting a shocking end and Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy taking the reins of MTex. Amid the high-octane drama, one question lingers— what’s next for Demi Moore’s underutilized character, Cami? Fans and critics alike have noted that while Cami played prominent moments in the first season, her potential as a powerful player in the male-dominated oil industry remains largely untapped. Fortunately, series co-creator Christian Wallace recently revealed major plans for Moore’s character if the show is renewed for a second season.

Wallace shared, “Cami is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and we haven’t exactly gotten to see her like you mentioned, really exert that power and influence, because she’s been in a very different role in the first season." With Monty’s death leaving a prominent power vacuum, Wallace suggested Season 2 could see Cami rise to prominence. Wallace also pointed out the growing presence of women in leadership roles within the oil industry, offering a glimpse of the potential conflicts and opportunities Cami could face, as reported by Collider.

🎥 | Demi Moore as Cami Miller in Landman's season finale.

— Demi has teased that there will be a season two, and that her character in season 1 was just getting started! pic.twitter.com/YTNjK3oMwB — best of demi moore (@demoorebest) January 12, 2025

Wallace added, “If the story were to continue, it would be very interesting to see what Cami’s role would be in this world when she’s the person closer to the top and is making these decisions in a world that is still mostly populated by men…Having Demi play that character, who is also at the peak of her powers? I think that would just be kind of incredible to watch.” Having Moore take the front seat seems like a no-brainer, especially as she currently basks in the fame for her performance in ‘The Substance.’

She’s everything and Moore!✨ Demi Moore reflects on her current renaissance amid 'The Substance' buzz and the premiere of ‘Landman.' pic.twitter.com/PaGfG0q2ob — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 12, 2024

Wallace highlighted, “Cami wouldn’t be entering that world alone. But it’s definitely more male-dominated, and so that would be just a very interesting role for her to play, moving forward.” Thornton, who stars as Tommy Norris, also expressed enthusiasm for Moore’s expanded role. He gushed, “I think definitely if there were to be a second season, Demi will figure into it greatly.”

Demi Moore and her dog, Pilaf arrive at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on January 31, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney)

As fans wait for an official renewal, ‘Landman’ continues to generate buzz for its intricate storytelling and dynamic cast. As per Deadline, for now, Wallace remains tight-lipped about specific plot details. Shifting blame on co-creator Talor Sheridan, he said, “Taylor keeps it pretty close to the vest until it’s time...when he knows it’s time, he’ll let me know. And when he lets me know, he really lets me know the whole thing. It’s kind of like you want to get all the dust out of the corners before the family gets home when you’re cleaning the house. He really wants it to be where it’s supposed to be before any of us hear about it.”