'Landman' star Michelle Randolph defends Ainsley Norris' 'sexuality': "Though she is 17..."

Michelle Randolph isn’t holding back when it comes to defending Ainsley in Landman—and her take might just change how you see the character

While Paramount+’s 'Landman' has received massive praise for its plot, some viewers have criticized the show for its portrayal of its female characters, especially Ainsley Norris and her mother, Angela Norris. Ainsley, a 17-year-old character in the show, is often seen wearing a bikini and has awkward conversations with her dad, Tommy, about her love life. These scenes have upset some viewers, who accused co-creator Taylor Sheridan of not giving enough depth to the female characters and instead objectifying them.

Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley, spoke about the backlash in an interview, as reported by US Weekly. She defended her character and said people should celebrate Ainsley’s confidence in her sexuality instead of criticizing it. “I think being comfortable in your sexuality is something to be celebrated. If that's what you feel as a human [and] aligns with who you are, then be authentically yourself. And that's what she's doing," Randolph explained. She added that Ainsley is young and might change as she grows older. But for now, she’s living life the way she was raised to, “Though she is 17, so I think as she gets older, she'll put up more boundaries and understand the way the world works more. But as far as she's concerned, right now, this is the way she's been raised and she's going to figure out if she thinks that's right or wrong or she wants to change it."

Ali Larter (mother) giving Michelle Randolph (daughter) advice on how to get anything from men.



Landman Episode 7 (2024) pic.twitter.com/cBmlQQCrx3 — Janky Entertainment News (@trustmysauce) December 22, 2024

One scene that caused controversy shows Ainsley talking to her dad about her bedroom life. Randolph revealed she had to perform that same scene during her audition for Landman. At first, it was hard for her to understand Ainsley’s character, but as time went on, she became comfortable with it. The controversial scene where Ainsley discusses intimate details about her relationship with her father was also brought up in the interview. Randolph revealed that the scene was part of her audition process for 'Landman'. Initially, she found it challenging to understand Ainsley’s bold and unconventional personality. However, as she delved deeper into the character, Ainsley’s actions and attitude made more sense to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

When people started criticizing the character and the scenes, Randolph didn’t see why it was such a big issue. She explained, "I'm so proud of the show that we made, and so I just didn't let myself have a perspective on what the audience thought. I did my job when I was filming and then I closed the door and we put it out there, and I'm excited to hopefully continue the character and that's all I can do." Randolph also noted that Ainsley’s carefree attitude reflects a particular stage in life when young adults are exploring their identity. The character’s journey might resonate with viewers who appreciate authenticity, even if it feels uncomfortable for others, as reported by Soap Central.

Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton in a still from 'Landman' (Credit Image Source: Paramount+)

'Landman' features a star-studded cast, including Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chavez, and Kayla Wallace. The show centers on the challenges faced by oilfield workers and their families, as well as the complicated dynamics with wealthy businessmen looking to exploit the industry for personal gain. Despite the controversies, 'Landman' continues to spark conversations about representation, character development, and the balance between authenticity and sensationalism in storytelling.