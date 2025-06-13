‘Landman’ Season 2 theory hints at major twist for one character after cliffhanger finale

Jon Hamm's Monty Miller died in ‘Landman’ Season 1 finale, but a new fan theory reveals his story isn't over after all

‘Landman’ Season 1 ended on a bittersweet note after Jon Hamm’s Monty met his ill-fated demise. However, a new theory around the character has given the fans hope of seeing more of Hamm’s character in the future. Monty died due to long-standing heart-related issues, but not before entrusting Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris with the M-Tex Oil empire. Monty’s legacy will play a major role in the upcoming season, and if the fan theory proves true, the character has the potential to make a comeback.

A Redditor came up with a theory that could be true – Rebecca Falcone is actually the daughter of Monty Miller. Falcone, played by Kayla Wallace, was introduced as a big city lawyer who has strong opinions about the oil industry. The user highlighted some instances from the previous season that could be a hint at Falcone and Monty’s connection. While introducing herself in an official meeting, Falcone told people that her dad died in combat. She later told Tommy that she had lied and her real father is alive and works as a banker in the city. The Redditor suggested that it could be a joke about ‘Mad Men’ and the mystery behind Don.

Another instance seemed like a clear indication! Remember when Monty was lying on a hospital bed after surviving a fatal heart attack? That’s when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested that he involve his family in the business so it would land in safe hands once he’s gone. That way, he’ll be able to share the load and lead a happier life. Next, we see Monty calling Tommy to inform him that Falcone will be made the company’s CEO. Coincidence? Maybe not! Making a 24-year-old inexperienced candidate wouldn’t make sense unless she’s related to Monty.

Falcone’s interaction with Ali Larter's Angela Norris could be another easter egg for the same. During their first meeting, Angela joked that “Rebecca Falcon” sounded like a fake name that a Marvel character would most likely use. But the joke would be on her if the name indeed turned out to be fake. While many appreciated the theory, some found it too contrived. Many noted that Falcone’s neutral reaction to Monty’s death would fail this theory. Show creator Taylor Sheridan is known for throwing in a last-minute twist that changes a family’s dynamic, like he did after revealing Jamie Dutton as adopted in 'Yellowstone' season 3.

However, if Sheridan decides to connect Falcone’s storyline with Monty, the young attorney will most likely not know the truth. Falcone certainly went through a journey and worked her way through the ranks to make a name for herself. It would only make sense if she didn’t know about her millionaire father. Moreover, Tommy desperately needs Falcone on his side after the events of season one. It seems like Falcone (Kayla Wallace) will play a crucial role in the upcoming season. 'Landman' season 2 is currently being filmed, and its schedule wrap is slated for August. The season is set to premiere on Paramount Plus in November 2025.