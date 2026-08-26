‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 finally gets release date and it's sooner than you think

Netflix revealed the first photos and release date for the final season of 'Emily in Paris,' as she faces major choices in her life and relationships.

Emily Cooper’s story is coming to an end. Netflix has released the first photos from the sixth and final season of 'Emily in Paris' and confirmed its release date. The new season will premiere on December 24, 2026, giving fans one last chapter in Emily Cooper’s life, career, and complicated love story.

The new images offer a first look at what lies ahead for Emily, played by Lily Collins. One photo reunites her with Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, after he sent her a postcard inviting her to Greece.

Their reunion leaves the future of their relationship unclear, while Season 6 is set to finally give fans an answer about Emily’s love life. Netflix has confirmed that the story will include trips to Greece and Monaco. Netflix has confirmed that the story will include trips to Greece and Monaco. The photos also reveal more of Mindy’s complicated love life. Ashley Park returns as Emily’s best friend, and Season 6 puts her between two familiar faces.

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in a still from ‘Emily in Paris’ — (Image Source: Caroline Dubois | Netflix)

Mindy started a romance with Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount, during Season 5. She later reunited with her former boyfriend Nico, played by Paul Forman. The final season will force her to face a choice of her own.

Several familiar characters will return for the final episodes. Minnie Driver reprises her role as Princess Jane, and the new photos also feature Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien, William Abadie as Antoine, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie.

Netflix’s official logline reveals some of the major choices Emily will face. The final season will test her loyalties as career problems and changing relationships force her to question where her future truly belongs. Emily will face one last choice involving her career, her heart, and the life she has built in Paris. The story picks up after the events of Season 5, which ended with Emily breaking up with Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Emily had moved to Rome to pursue both her relationship with Marcello and new opportunities in her career. Their relationship appeared to offer her a different kind of future, but she eventually realized that it was not the life she wanted.

Lily Collins previously explained that Emily cared deeply for Marcello, but she still needed to continue figuring out who she wanted to become. Collins said the breakup was important because Emily was not left ‘broken’ or ‘a mess.’ Emily ended Season 5 back at work, with Collins emphasizing that she was ‘good.’

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Ashley Park as Mindy in a still from ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6 — (Image Source: Caroline Dubois | Netflix)

The new photos show Emily back with her friends and colleagues as another major chapter begins. Creator and showrunner Darren Star has promised that the final season will deliver the biggest 'Emily in Paris' experience yet.

The production was filmed in several locations, with Greece playing a major part in the new episodes. Star said he wanted viewers to experience the excitement of traveling alongside Emily as she moves between different countries and cultures.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The first images already show the series expanding beyond its familiar Paris setting. Greece and Monaco will provide a broader European setting for the final season as Emily and her friends navigate new challenges. After five seasons of career changes and romantic complications, Emily now faces the biggest decision of her life.