Brad Pitt’s 'Cliff Booth' finally sets release date and official title in latest trailer

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,' with Quentin Tarantino writing and David Fincher directing.

Brad Pitt will reprise his role as the iconic stuntman Cliff Booth in the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel, 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.' David Fincher will direct the new film from a script written by Quentin Tarantino. Brad Pitt will produce the movie through his company, Plan B Entertainment, alongside Ceán Chaffin. Furthermore, the movie will begin a two-week global IMAX run on November 25, followed by a Netflix release on December 23.

THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH.

Starring Brad Pitt.

Written by Quentin Tarantino.

Directed by David Fincher.



See it first only in IMAX November 25. pic.twitter.com/bToLy3ZlGT — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2026

The new film brings Cliff Booth back in 1977, eight years after the events of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ Tarantino created the character as Rick Dalton’s loyal stuntman, close friend, and occasional problem solver during the final years of 1960s Hollywood. Pitt’s performance turned Cliff into one of the most popular characters in Tarantino’s filmography. He also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role at the 2020 Oscars.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' became a major commercial and critical success. The film earned 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards and won two Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Pitt and Best Production Design. The movie earned $393.9 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $90 million. It remains Tarantino’s second-highest-grossing film, behind 'Django Unchained.'

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in a still from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The original movie followed Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth as they tried to recapture fame and success in a rapidly changing Hollywood. Rick faced a declining career, and Cliff remained his closest friend and stunt double. Tarantino built their story around a fictional version of 1969 Los Angeles. The film mixed real Hollywood figures with fictional characters and rewrote the events surrounding the Manson Family murders.

Cliff was central to the friendship at the heart of the film. He drove Rick around Los Angeles, handled jobs outside the film industry, and stood beside him during one of the lowest periods of his career. 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' will shift the focus fully toward Pitt’s character. The project also marks a rare collaboration between Tarantino and Fincher.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in a still from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Tarantino and Fincher have built two very different careers, yet both directors have left a lasting mark on modern Hollywood. The new film will give Pitt another chance to step back into one of his most celebrated roles. His performance as Cliff mixed dry humor, physical confidence, and an unpredictable edge.

The release will give 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' a major theatrical launch. Details about the plot remain under wraps, but Leonardo DiCaprio has ruled out a return as Rick Dalton.