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‘God of War’ finally finds its new Kratos in MCU star after Ryan Hurst’s exit

Ryan Hurst suffered a torn bicep while performing a stunt on the set of the show and underwent surgery
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
(L) A glimpse from the game; (R) Ryan Hurst attends the PaleyLive LA Premiere of WGN America's 'Outsiders' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: (L) Prime | Photo by Leah Gallo; (R) Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
(L) A glimpse from the game; (R) Ryan Hurst attends the PaleyLive LA Premiere of WGN America's 'Outsiders' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: (L) Prime | Photo by Leah Gallo; (R) Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series ‘God of War’ has found its new lead in Dave Bautista, as per Variety. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Dune’ star is all set to be featured in the upcoming series after Ryan Hurst's unexpected exit. In June this year, Hurst suffered a torn bicep while performing a stunt on the set of the show. He underwent surgery, and production was delayed as a result. As Hurst recovers, Sony and Amazon opted to recast the lead role, with Bautista stepping in as Kratos.

Casting announcement poster of Ryan Hurst as Kratos in 'God of War' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)
Ryan Hurst's casting announcement poster for 'God of War' (Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)

Since the series was announced, Prime Video has given ‘God of War’ a two-season order, with both installments set to be filmed back-to-back. Production began in Vancouver in February 2026, but was delayed due to Hurst’s injury. The good news is that Bautista will now play Kratos. Filming is set to begin soon, with scenes already shot with Hurst set to be reshot. The storyline of ‘God of War’ revolves around Kratos, who must raise his 10-year-old son, Atreus. As he navigates fatherhood, he also fights gods of the Norse pantheon.

Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ first look image (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @godofwaronprime)
Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ first look image (Image Source: Instagram | @godofwaronprime)

The logline for the series reads, “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.” While Bautista will play the lead role of Kratos, his son Atreus will be played by Callum Vinson. Notable cast members include Max Parker as Heimdall, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur. 

Dave Bautista wants to keep negative people out of his life and career (Dave Bautista/@davebautista/ Instagram)
Dave Bautista poses for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @davebautista)

Ronald D. Moore will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer under Tall Ship Productions. Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes. The team of EPs includes Maril Davis from Tall Ship, along with Naren Shankar, Cory Barlog, Matthew Graham, Jeff Ketcham, Asad Qizilbash, Roy Lee, Brad Van Arragon, Hermen Hulst, and more. Apart from them, Marc Bernardin, Joe Menosky, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis will also serve as co-executive producers. Co-producers for ‘God of War’ include Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, along with Tall Ship Productions and PlayStation Productions.

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