When does ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 come out? Release date and everything we know, so far

Beth and Rip’s next chapter is confirmed, especially after the fantastic Season 1 finale, and now the fans are already looking forward to Season 2.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 is officially happening, but Paramount+ has not announced a confirmed release date yet. For now, the safest expectation is that the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler-led ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff could return sometime next year, depending on how quickly production moves forward. The early renewal works in the show’s favor, especially since Season 1 ended on Friday, with several unresolved storylines. However, the show is also undergoing a creative change behind the scenes, so the exact timeline is still under wraps.

Still of Rip and Beth in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ Emerson Miller)

‘Dutton Ranch’ follows Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, and Rip, played by Cole Hauser, after they leave Montana and try to build a new life in South Texas. Season 1 moved the couple away from the original ‘Yellowstone’ ranch and placed them in conflict with the powerful 10 Petal Ranch. That setup gave the spinoff its own identity while still keeping Beth and Rip at the center of the story. Paramount+ renewed the show for Season 2 before the finale after 'Dutton Ranch' became the biggest original series launch in the network's history. Radio Times reported that a 2027 release window looks likely, though Paramount+ has not confirmed a production start date. The renewal was announced early, so Season 2 has a chance to move forward without a long wait.

Still of Beth and Beulah from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

The biggest behind-the-scenes update is the change in showrunner. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Benjamin Cavell has been tapped as showrunner for Season 2, replacing Chad Feehan. Cavell has worked on shows including ‘Justified,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ ‘The Stand,’ and ‘The Institute,’ which gives the second season a new creative lead. Hauser addressed the change in the same report and said, “Showrunners change all the time. This business is about adapting. We’ve been doing this for a long time. Things change. People move on.”

Season 1 ended with enough material to carry directly into the next chapter. The finale revealed the depth of 10 Petal’s criminal operation, including the cattle-smuggling scheme tied to fentanyl. Beth and Rip also found themselves in Mariano’s line of fire after they learned too much about the operation. By the final moments, Mariano had Carter kidnapped, turning the conflict into something much more personal for Beth and Rip. That cliffhanger is likely to be one of the biggest starting points for Season 2. Mariano calls Beth and tells her, “I have your boy,” after his men take Carter. Rip then tells Beth that the attackers do not really want Carter, but want them. The ending sets up Mariano as the main threat going forward, while Beth and Rip are left preparing for a fight that is no longer only about land, cattle, or business.

A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Rob-Will’s death could also shape the next season. The finale strongly points toward Joaquin, played by Juan Pablo Raba, but the show does not fully show the shooting. That leaves some room for the mystery to continue. Rob-Will’s death, Carter’s kidnapping, and the collapse of 10 Petal’s secrets give Season 2 multiple conflicts to resolve. The expected Season 2 cast has not been formally confirmed yet, but Reilly and Hauser are expected to return as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Finn Little is also likely to remain important as Carter, especially after the kidnapping cliffhanger. Other Season 1 cast members include Ed Harris as Everett McKinney, Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson, Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin Jackson Reyes, Jai Courtney as Rob-Will Jackson, J.R. Villarreal as Azul Ramos, Marc Menchaca as Zachariah Moss, and Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana Lynn Jackson.

Jai Courtney as Rob-Will Jackson and Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana Jackson in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Paramount+ has not announced new Season 2 cast additions at the time of writing. ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 is likely to premiere on Paramount+ around May or June 2027, as many Taylor Sheridan series tend to release during that period. Season 1 is already available to watch in full on the platform, which makes it easy for viewers to catch up on Beth, Rip, Carter, and the 10 Petal Ranch storyline before the next chapter.