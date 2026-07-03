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Taylor Sheridan’s action thriller 'F.A.S.T.' moves forward with familiar face from 'Yellowstone' prequel

The upcoming action-thriller is expected to premiere in April 2027 with an exciting storyline
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer in a still from '1923' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer in a still from '1923' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan has an exciting action thriller titled 'F.A.S.T.' currently in the works. He wrote the script for the movie over a decade ago, and it is scheduled to premiere on April 23, 2027. Following the success of ‘Sicario’ (2015) and his directorial debut, ‘Wind River’ (2017), Warner Bros. approached him about the project. He was initially set to direct the title, but it was later passed on. Shoot locations have been chosen carefully, with filming now taking place in Marbella, Spain, as per MovieWeb. The movie will feature luxury scenes shot in exclusive villas located along the Costa del Sol, where several renowned projects have been shot, including ‘The Crown’, ‘Kaos’, and ‘This City Is Ours.’

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)
Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: @Paramount)

While Taylor Sheridan will not be involved in the directorial process, he is producing ‘F.A.S.T.’ The film also features a few familiar names. Ben Richardson, who is known for his work on the 'Yellowstone' spin-off series '1923,' is set to make his feature directorial debut with the title. The cast will include the ‘1923’ star Brandon Sklenar, who played Spencer Dutton in the show, and several other renowned names. Jason Clarke (from ‘A House of Dynamite’ and ‘Oppenheimer’), Sam Claflin (from ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘The Hunger Games’), Juliana Canfield (from ‘Succession’), Trevante Rhodes (from ‘Moonlight’), rapper LaKeith Stanfield (from ‘Play Dirty’), and more will take on prominent roles in the film.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in a still from '1923' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in a still from '1923' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

Over the years, fans have witnessed exciting projects from Taylor Sheridan, raising the bar for the upcoming movie. The Paramount spy series ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ gained massive popularity, while ‘Sicario’ earned widespread acclaim. In his upcoming film ‘F.A.S.T.’, viewers will once again see Sheridan's signature action-thriller style on the big screen after six years. The film follows a former special forces commando who returns to the United States after some tough luck. He is recruited by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team and take down drug dealers in the town. Notably, Sklenar takes on the role of the commando.

Taylor Sheridan of 'Yellowstone' speaks onstage during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA on in Pasadena, CA. (COver IMage Source: Getty Images for Viacom | Photo by Phillip Faraone)
Taylor Sheridan of 'Yellowstone' speaks during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA in Pasadena, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images for Viacom | Photo by Phillip Faraone)

Like fans, the production house is also excited about the upcoming title. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy hailed Sheridan for his work in the industry as they said, "The breadth of Taylor Sheridan’s body of work is simply astounding and unparalleled in sheer excellence and consistent quality and we could not be more honored to be making this film with him." They added, "With the hugely talent director Ben Richardson behind the camera and the exceptional producing talents of Heyday Films and Bosque Ranch, we are thrilled to have such an incredible creative team bringing F.A.S.T. to the big screen."

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