HBO’s star-studded comedy show ‘I Love LA’ gets official release schedule — here’s when every episode drops

'I Love LA' follows a friend group full of twenty-somethings navigating through life.

HBO has finally revealed the release schedule of its highly anticipated comedy show, 'I Love LA' starring Rachel Sennott. For the unversed, let us share with you that the show revolves around a codependent friend group as they reunite and navigate the changes time, ambition, and new relationships have brought about. Along with Sennot, who plays the role of Maia, the comedy series also stars Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, and True Whitaker as Alani. The show also features guest appearances by stars like Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell.

'I Love LA' premiered on HBO on November 2, 2025, at 10.30 pm ET. In case you're wondering, the new comedy series will air on HBO and will also be available for streaming on HBO Max. The first episode of the show debuted on November 2, and now, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episodes. The fans will get to see a fresh episode every week on Sunday. The second episode of the show, which has been titled 'Roger & Munchy', will be released on November 9.

Meanwhile, the third episode, which goes by the title of 'Girl's Girl', will drop on November 16. The fourth and fifth episodes, whose titles have been kept under wraps by the makers, will be released on November 23 and November 30, respectively. On the other hand, the sixth episode and the seventh episode will come out on December 7 and December 14 simultaneously. The final episode of the show will premiere on December 21.

Currently, the show is getting good feedback from the fans as well as critics. 'I Love LA' has bagged a percentage of 81% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to this, the comedy series has obtained a rating of 7 out of 10 on IMDb, which is pretty decent. Don't forget to tune in and watch new episodes of 'I Love LA' every week only on HBO. Furthermore, the show is also accessible via the HBO Max streaming service.