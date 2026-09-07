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When does 'Street Fighter' come out? Everything we know about Jason Momoa's action comedy

Jason Momoa stars as Blanka in the new Street Fighter movie, alongside Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and Callina Liang.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Jason Momoa in a still from 'Street Fighter' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)
Jason Momoa in a still from 'Street Fighter' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

‘Street Fighter’ is bringing one of gaming’s biggest franchises to the big screen in 2026. The new movie stars Jason Momoa, features a large ensemble cast, and is set in the 1990s. The game adaptation will hit theaters on October 16, 2026. 

Paramount has also confirmed that the film was shot for IMAX, giving the fighting sequences a large-scale theatrical presentation. The release arrives almost 40 years after the video game franchise launched in August 1987. The story takes place in 1993 and follows Ryu and Ken Masters as estranged fighters. Chun-Li brings them together for the next World Warrior Tournament, where fighters compete in a dangerous battle for supremacy.

The competition hides a deadly conspiracy that forces Ryu and Ken to confront each other and their troubled history. The cast brings several familiar game characters to life. Andrew Koji plays Ryu, while Noah Centineo portrays Ken Masters and Callina Liang plays Chun-Li. Jason Momoa takes on Blanka, one of the franchise's most recognizable fighters.

Noah Centineo as Ken Masters in 'Street Fighter'
Andrew Koji as Ryu in 'Street Fighter' — (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai plays Akuma, with David Dastmalchian as M. Bison and Cody Rhodes as Guile. Andrew Schulz portrays Dan Hibiki, Vidyut Jammwal plays Dhalsim, and Eric Andre appears as Don Sauvage. The remaining lineup includes Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as Balrog, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and Rayna Vallandingham as Juli. Alexander Volkanovski plays Joe, Kyle Mooney portrays Marvin, and Mel Jarnson appears as Cammy.

The first footage arrived during The Game Awards on December 11, 2025. That preview offered an early look at the game characters in live-action and confirmed the movie's 1990s setting. Paramount and Legendary later released the first full trailer on April 16, 2026. A second trailer followed on September 1, giving viewers a closer look at Ryu and Ken's reunion and the tournament at the center of the story.

Jason Momoa as Blanka in a still from 'Street Fighter
Jason Momoa as Blanka in a still from 'Street Fighter — (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

The latest footage also introduces Don Sauvage, played by André, who announces the tournament to a roaring crowd. His introduction frames the World Warrior Tournament as both a spectacle and a battleground. Kitao Sakurai directs the movie. He previously worked on Peacock's video game adaptation ‘Twisted Metal,’ directing four episodes of the series. The new film is not the franchise's first trip to theaters. A previous live-action ‘Street Fighter’ movie arrived in 1994, with Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, and Kylie Minogue among its stars.

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