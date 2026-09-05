Will there be an ‘Onslaught 2’? The A24 movie leaves a major clue about what’s next

‘Onslaught’ shares hints at a sequel, as Adam Wingard’s end-credit clues and comments suggest Celeste’s story could continue.

The A24 action horror film, ‘Onslaught’, hides several clues in its end credits, and the director has confirmed that they hint at possible future stories. ‘Onslaught’ arrived in US theaters on September 4, 2026. Adria Arjona leads the film as Celeste, a former Army sniper who protects her daughter after genetically engineered super soldiers escape into the desert. A24 lists Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey and Rebecca Hall among the cast.

The movie does not have a traditional post-credits scene. Viewers still have a reason to stay through the credits. A series of photos, documents and other images adds information about the events that follow the main story. The final image points toward Alaska, giving the film a clear clue about where the surviving characters could go next. The credits follow the aftermath of the attack on the trailer park. They reference missing residents and the investigation surrounding the survivors. Celeste, her daughter and their neighbor are moved into witness protection after the attack.

Adria Arjona as Celeste in a still from 'Onslaught' — (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

The Alaska image adds another layer to that ending. The survivors appear to have been quietly relocated there. That detail could give Wingard a new setting for a future story and allow Celeste to remain at the center of the franchise. The biggest clue comes from Wingard himself. In a September 1 interview with Dread Central, the filmmaker was asked if more movies could take place in the same universe. He confirmed that the end credits contain Easter eggs that hint at what could come next.

Wingard also suggested that Celeste’s story may not be finished. Arjona had told him after filming that she did not feel finished with the character and believed there was more to do. Wingard said he would like to see Celeste appear in a film with other characters he has created. That comment opens the door to a larger crossover rather than a simple sequel. Wingard has already confirmed that ‘Onslaught’ shares a universe with ‘The Guest.’ The connection comes through the same secret military programs and the same town, rather than a direct continuation of David’s story.

Dan Stevens returns to this world in a different role. He plays a scientist connected to the super-soldier program in ‘Onslaught’ instead of reprising David from ‘The Guest.’ Stevens has also said the filmmakers remain open to more stories in the KPG universe, though he did not confirm that ‘The Guest 2’ is currently planned. That distinction matters for the future. Wingard may not need to make a conventional ‘Onslaught 2’ to expand the story. He could continue Celeste’s arc, introduce another KPG experiment or bring characters from his earlier films together.

Adria Arjona as Celeste in a still from 'Onslaught' — (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

The filmmaker has already described ‘Onslaught’ as part of a larger trilogy connected to ‘You’re Next’ and ‘The Guest.’ He previously explained that the new movie does not directly continue the earlier characters but expands the same world and its secret programs. The film’s box office performance will still matter if A24 decides to fund another installment. Early reviews have been mixed, so strong audience interest could play a major role in the studio’s decision.

The end-credit material makes that possibility more interesting. The Alaska clue gives Celeste a clear path forward, and Wingard’s comments show that he already has ideas for expanding the universe. So, will there be an ‘Onslaught 2’? Not officially yet. But the film’s ending and Wingard’s own comments suggest that this may not be the last time audiences see Celeste or the KPG universe.