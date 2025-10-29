Keira Knightley returns as suave Helen Webb in first set pics of Netflix's 'Black Doves' Season 2

The latest pictures also hint at a Christmas 2026 release, mirroring Season 1's release date

Keira Knightley is back in 'Black Doves' Season 2. The Netflix spy thriller's first season dropped last year and opened to positive critical acclaim. The first look of Season 2 was released by the streamer earlier, and the ensemble cast includes Andrew Buchan, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, and Paapa Essiedu. The show was already renewed for a second season well ahead of the Season 1 premiere. The first look image sees Knightley in a beige trench coat and boots. Another series of pictures shows her in running gear.

The photos also hint at a possible Christmas 2026 release, around the same time as December last year. The new season saw a delay in filming; however, the latest images suggest principal photography is well and truly underway. The first season left plenty of storylines that need addressing, and the expectation is that the sequel will be just as impressive as the maiden season.

Set in London at Christmas, 'Black Doves' is a sharp and gritty action drama following Knightley's character, Helen Webb, a professional spy. For over a decade, she passed on her politician husband's secrets to the clandestine organization, known as 'Black Doves'. Things take a dire turn when her secret lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), is assassinated, leading her spymaster to call in Webb's old friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw), to keep her safe.

Tudum's synopsis details Young as, "A suave, Champagne-drinking assassin. But having been out of the game since a failed job with disastrous consequences, he’s come home to a London that has moved on without him. As his past threatens to catch up with him, his task is to protect Helen as she investigates who killed Jason and why. Together they uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis."

Earlier, Knightley had a major update for fans about Season 2. 'We started filming this week!' she told British Vogue. "In terms of what people can expect, there’s more murder and mayhem, and more cashmere, obviously. Ben and I wanted to kill people together this time, because we didn’t get to do that last time. I’m not going to say whether or not that happens, but the action sequences are coming together nicely. And we’ve got some new characters who are really fun. We did the read-through the other day, and it’s really exciting.'

'Black Doves' Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.