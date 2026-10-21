When Does ‘All the Queen’s Men’ Season 5 Return? Release schedule, Episode guide, and more

Eva Marcille returns as Madam Deville in the final season of 'All the Queen’s Men,' with new betrayals, dangerous secrets, and Club Eden’s future at stake.

‘All the Queen’s Men’ is approaching its conclusion, with Season 5 marking the final chapter for Marilyn ‘Madam’ Deville and Club Eden. The story follows the fallout from Madam’s shooting and the power struggles threatening her control of Club Eden. Starring Eva Marcille as Marilyn 'Madam' Deville, the BET drama is executive-produced by Tyler Perry and Christian Keyes. After Part 1 revealed El Fuego’s role in the shooting, Madam’s confrontation with Carla, and a body beneath her new daycare, Part 2 continues the final season’s unresolved storylines.

When does 'All the Queen’s Men' Season 5 Part 2 return?

'All the Queen’s Men' Season 5 Part 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The final batch consists of eight episodes, continuing the drama’s last chapter and building toward the series finale. The second part picks up after the first half left Madam facing threats on several fronts.

A still from 'All the Queen's Men' (Image Source: YouTube | BET Networks)

What is the All the Queen’s Men Season 5 Part 2 release schedule?

Part 2 begins October 21, with the remaining episodes expected to follow.

Episode 509: October 21, 2026

Episode 510: October 21, 2026

Episode 511: October 28, 2026

Episode 512: November 4, 2026

Episode 513: November 11, 2026

Episode 514: November 18, 2026

Episode 515: November 25, 2026

Episode 516 (Series Finale): December 2, 2026

What happened in 'All the Queen’s Men' Season 5 Part 1?

The first half of Season 5 continued the fallout from the previous season’s cliffhanger, in which Madam was attacked. She eventually remembers seeing El Fuego before the shooting, and the truth about his role emerges: he acted out of revenge after learning about Madam’s connection to an attack on his former girlfriend. Carla also loses money, influence, and support.

Elsewhere, Amp and Dime struggle with addiction and growing mistrust. Their relationship reaches a breaking point when Dime walks away, leaving their future uncertain. Another mystery emerges when a hidden body is discovered beneath Madam’s new daycare. The discovery raises further questions about Madam’s past. Although Madam survives the attack, the danger surrounding her and Club Eden remains far from over.

Eva Marcille in a still from 'All the Queen's Men' (Image Source: YouTube | BETNetworks)

Where can you watch 'All the Queen’s Men' Season 5?

'All the Queen’s Men' Season 5 streams on Paramount+, which is now the home of BET+ programming. Viewers can watch the final episodes through the service, subject to their subscription and regional availability. Eva Marcille leads the cast as Madam Deville, alongside Racquel Palmer, Skyh Alvester Black, O'Shea Russell, and Candace Maxwell. Created by Christian Keyes, the series features Tyler Perry as an executive producer.