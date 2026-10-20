‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 5 gets shorter episode run ahead of 2027 release

Mike McLusky’s secrets face federal scrutiny as David Morse joins ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ for its final season.

Mike McLusky’s job is keeping Kingstown’s problems under control. His next problem wears an FBI badge. Jeremy Renner’s fixer will face federal scrutiny when ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ returns for its fifth and final season. Paramount+ has released the premiere date and first-look photos, including a glimpse of the agent coming into Mike’s orbit.

The crime drama returns Friday, January 15, 2027, with eight episodes, down from the 10 episodes in each previous season. The announcement sets the starting point for Mike’s final chapter. Once the series concludes, it will have delivered 48 episodes across five seasons.

Laura Benanti’s Cindy Stephens and Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 5 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Jeremy Parsons)

David Morse joins as FBI agent Russell Hardy, whose arrival connects directly to the McLusky family’s actions. The official synopsis, reads: “This season, in the wake of Tracy’s murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Jeremy Renner) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (David Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the ‘fugitive’ Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets, and disrupt Kingstown’s tenuous balance of power.”

Hardy’s search begins with something viewers already know. Kyle killed Merle Callahan, played by Richard Brake, in retaliation for his wife Tracy’s death. Elsewhere, Mike and Bunny Washington worked together to put Frank Moses behind bars. Those developments leave the final season dealing with the consequences of both the family’s revenge and Kingstown’s shifting alliances.

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky (L) and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 5 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Jeremy Parsons)

Taylor Handley returns as Kyle, alongside Edie Falco as prison warden Nina Hobbs. The returning ensemble also includes Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens, Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson and Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny. Derek Webster reprises Stevie, while Necar Zadegan returns as Evelyn Foley. Nichole Galicia and Lennie James are back as Rebecca and Frank, respectively.

The first-look photos put several of those relationships back in view. One image pairs Mike with Hardy, while others show him with Cindy, Nina and Bunny. Frank also appears behind bars, carrying that Season 4 development into the concluding run. The images also offer a look at Morse in character. Filming began in Pittsburgh in March 2026, and Renner announced production’s wrap on June 30. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Dillon, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ will stream its final season exclusively on Paramount+. Seasons 1–4 are available to stream on Netflix and Paramount+.