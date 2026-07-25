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Is ‘Her Private Hell’ streaming? Here’s where to watch Nicolas Winding Refn’s new movie

‘Her Private Hell’ is Nicolas Winding Refn's first film in 10 years
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Sophie Thatcher in a still from 'Her Private Hell' (Cover Image Source: Neon)
Sophie Thatcher in a still from 'Her Private Hell' (Cover Image Source: Neon)

Fans hoping to stream 'Her Private Hell' this weekend will have to wait a little longer. Nicolas Winding Refn's latest sci-fi horror movie is available only in select US theaters after its July 24 release. The film has not arrived on any streaming platform, and no online viewing option is currently available. For now, watching it in theaters remains the only way. Refn co-wrote the film with Esti Giorani and also directed the futuristic horror story. The plot follows a distant future where a mysterious mist spreads across a towering city and hides a deadly entity. Sophie Thatcher stars as Elle, a troubled young woman who joins an American GI, played by Charles Melton, on a mission to rescue his daughter. The story blends science fiction, horror, and mystery inside a strange and dreamlike setting.

Havana Rose Liu, Sophie Thatcher, and Kristine Froseth in a still from 'Her Private Hell'
Havana Rose Liu, Sophie Thatcher, and Kristine Froseth in a still from 'Her Private Hell' — Neon

The movie first premiered at Cannes, where it received mixed reviews from critics. According to a report by Decider, some screenings even saw audience members leaving, as they found the film a bit slow. That reaction may not surprise longtime fans because Refn often delivers unconventional stories with an unusual visual style. Viewers who enjoy his previous work may still find plenty to appreciate in his latest project. Many fans have also been asking whether 'Her Private Hell' is already streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. The answer is no because the movie is not available on either service at this time. Since it is a Neon release, Netflix is not expected to carry the film anytime soon. Amazon Prime subscribers also cannot stream it through a regular subscription because the movie is not a Prime original.

Sophie Thatcher in a still from 'Her Private Hell'
Sophie Thatcher in a still from 'Her Private Hell' — Neon

The film is expected to be available for digital purchase or rental after its theatrical run. Based on previous Neon release patterns, that digital release could arrive around late August. Until then, viewers who prefer watching movies at home will have to wait a little longer. The theatrical release remains the fastest way to watch it. Its future streaming home also remains uncertain for now. Earlier Neon films often arrived on Hulu through the studio's output deal, but a recent 2026 Neon release, 'EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,' is instead heading to Paramount+. Moreover, it remains unclear whether Neon's Hulu agreement still applies to 2026 releases. If 'Her Private Hell' follows the same timeline as the 2025 Neon release 'No Other Choice,' it could reach Hulu around late November, although no official streaming release has been confirmed.

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