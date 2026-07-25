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Where was ‘72 Hours’ filmed? Kevin Hart fans may be surprised by where most of Miami-set movie was shot

Miami may be the backdrop in ‘72 Hours’, but most of the movie came to life somewhere completely different. Here is the full filming story.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Kevin Hart in a still from '72 Hours' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Kevin Hart in a still from '72 Hours' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix’s latest comedy ‘72 Hours’ may be all about a wild weekend in Miami, but the production spent far more time rolling cameras hundreds of miles away. The Kevin Hart-led film, which premiered on July 24, cleverly transforms several parts of New Jersey into sunny South Florida, with only a handful of scenes actually filmed in Miami. According to TheCinemaholic, principal photography began in April 2025 and continued through August 2025. During that period, the cast and crew worked across multiple New Jersey cities before heading to Miami for a limited number of location shoots. One of the movie’s biggest filming hubs was Elberon, an upscale neighborhood along the Jersey Shore. As reported by Tonboriday, the production used a large beachfront mansion opposite the historic Church of the Presidents as the bachelor party’s lavish vacation rental. 

A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Image Source: Netflix | 72 Hours | Photo by Alan Markfield)
A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Alan Markfield)

The surrounding neighborhood also became a busy production base. Crew vehicles and equipment were stationed at Saint Stephanos Armenian Church, located at 1184 Ocean Avenue North, while nearby St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church provided additional space for production operations. The beaches in Long Branch also stepped in to portray Miami’s famous shoreline. Through bright set decoration, carefully planned lighting, and selective camera framing, the coastal stretch was given a tropical makeover. The shooting also took place in Hoboken, where several streets were temporarily transformed for filming. According to Hoboken Patch, crews occupied the 900 block of Hudson Street along with the section of Tenth Street between Washington and Hudson streets during late June 2025.

A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Alan Markfield)
A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Alan Markfield)

Another standout location arrived in Jersey City, where filmmakers turned Liberty Landing Marina into one of the movie’s flashiest party spots. On July 16, production took over the marina at 80 Audrey Zapp Drive, centering the sequence around a 200-foot yacht docked near the gas pier. Jersey City’s Van Vorst neighborhood also appears in the comedy. For one sequence, the crew even built a temporary subway entrance near Van Vorst Park, giving the area a customized look tailored specifically for the story. Fans with sharp eyes may also recognize Battello, the well-known waterfront restaurant in Jersey City.

A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Alan Markfield)
A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Alan Markfield)

Even though New Jersey handled the majority of filming, the production still needed authentic Miami footage to sell the setting. That’s where Florida entered the picture. Several scenes were filmed in Brickell, Miami’s bustling financial district. The crew also traveled to Virginia Key, the barrier island located in Biscayne Bay just off the Rickenbacker Causeway. Of course, no movie pretending to take place in Miami would feel complete without a stop at South Beach. Palm trees, colorful Art Deco buildings, and the famous coastline appear in several exterior shots.

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