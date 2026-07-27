‘Black Panther 3’ finally gets release date as Ryan Coogler reveals major casting update at 2026 SDCC

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler revealed that 'The Long Walk' actor would take on the lead role in the film

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 has been packed with major announcements that fans have been eagerly awaiting. One of the biggest surprises for MCU fans came when Ryan Coogler announced that the highly anticipated ‘Black Panther 3’ is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 15, 2028. Additionally, he revealed that David Jonsson from ‘The Long Walk’ and ‘Alien: Romulus’ will take on the lead role in the film. Coogler then shared more about his role, and said, “The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa, in that film. And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up [and] he comes of age.”

​Jonsson received a warm welcome from the attendees and thanked everyone. “I want to say thank you so much. Thank you Ryan, thank you Kevin (Feige), thank you to the amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join. I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine,” he said. Additional cast members include Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and more.

David Jonsson is seen onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

‘Black Panther’ is one of the most popular film franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Ryan Coogler and originally led by the late Chadwick Boseman, it achieved new heights over the years. The previous two movies (‘Black Panther’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’) grossed over $2 billion worldwide and earned several Academy Award nominations. While a third film was expected, fans were still unsure how it would fit into Marvel's timeline after ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ That uncertainty ended on July 25, 2026, when Coogler finally confirmed the news. Interestingly, 2028 will be a full-circle moment for the ‘Black Panther’ franchise as it will mark the 10th anniversary of the film’s debut.