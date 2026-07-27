Hayley Atwell teases Peggy Carter’s return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ after seven years during SDCC

Hayley Atwell says Peggy Carter returns in a 'very different light' in 'Avengers: Doomsday' after seven years

Hayley Atwell has shared new details about Peggy Carter's return in 'Avengers: Doomsday' during the film's panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). The British actress appeared alongside several of her Marvel co-stars to promote the upcoming movie, where she spoke about reprising the role after fans believed Peggy's story had come to an end in 'Avengers: Endgame' after Steve Rogers traveled back to the 1940s to live with her during the finale of the movie. However, a teaser trailer released this year revealed that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers will return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Reflecting on the reunion, Atwell said, "You can't really have Steve without Peggy, or without the longing for Peggy."

(L-R) Pedro Pascal, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell speak onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant)

The actress also hinted that the audience will see a different version of Peggy Carter in the upcoming film. Atwell, who first played the character in 2011's 'Captain America: The First Avenger', said the scale of the story changes how Peggy responds to the events unfolding around her. "The stakes are so high. It's such an existential epic of a movie, and you see Peggy in a very different light responding to that," she said. Atwell, who has portrayed Peggy Carter on and off for 15 years, also expressed hope that her time with the character is far from over. "I hope I'm still playing her in ten years," she added, as reported by The Sun.

Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell in a still from Captain America: The First Avenger — Marvel Studios

During the Comic-Con event, Atwell and Chris Evans posed with their 'Avengers: Doomsday' co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Kelsey Grammer, and Pedro Pascal. Co-director Joe Russo also appeared on stage to discuss the film, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18. Marvel also announced at the event that British actor David Jonsson will play the title role in 'Black Panther 3', which is set for release in 2028. The studio further revealed that Ryan Gosling will star in a 'Ghost Rider' film in 2028, taking over the biker role from Nicolas Cage.