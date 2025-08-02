Nick Cannon loved this 90-year-old’s dance so much, he broke 'AGT's' big rule — and we’re so glad he did

Dorothy Williams stunned the judging panel of ‘America's Got Talent’ with her utter dancing skills that dropped many jaws.

Nick Cannon broke ‘AGT’ rules after a 90-year-old burlesque icon wowed the stage. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 11 contestant showcased her singing and grooving skills. The 90-year-old burlesque legend won over both the audience and the judging panel. During the episode, when the lady stepped on the stage of ‘AGT,’ she introduced herself as a widow who was married for 11 years and had no kids.

The performer wore a shiny red dress and a feathery white hat and carried herself with absolute confidence. According to Fandom, she performed a rendition of ‘Let Me Entertain You’ from Gypsy. The audition took a bold turn when Williams danced to a sweet piano tune, then stripped onstage to David Rose’s ‘The Stripper.’ During her performance, she had a comic approach, making the audience laugh with her silly moves on stage. With a bright smile, Williams glided across the stage, gently moving her waist in slow, circular motions. The audience gasped in shock as she removed her skirt and kept dancing.

Screenshot of Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Talent Replay)

Soon, Simon Cowell was smiling as he pointed at the contestant. The episode aired during Nick Cannon’s hosting era, and even he joined in, grooving to the music. A moment later, she removed the upper part of her red dress, once again prompting a reaction from Cowell. The burlesque performer captivated the audience with sultry gestures, jaw-dropping confidence, and show-stopping flair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorothy Williams👸👑❤️ (@agtdorothy_fanpage)

When the performance ended, Cowell rose from his seat, a rare sight, as Williams stood with arms raised, thanking the crowd. It was Mel B who first shared the comments. “Dorothy,” she said with power, telling her the 90s clearly suited her. Soon, Heidi Klum jumped in, who told Williams that she loved her “absolutely,” also calling her performance “really, really special,” later adding that she had put her in a good mood. “I think you are fascinating, Dorothy,” Cowell stated. He then went on to add that he believes she has an audience. When the most strict judge on the panel, the comedian Howie Mandel, asked about his views, he stated, “I love you, I love the message,” also calling Williams a great example, stating that he thinks she should become a star.

However, Cannon soon stepped onto the stage yelling, “Miss Dorothy.” he then told the audience about the talk that he and the contestant had backstage and about how she always wanted to be a star. He told her that, unfortunately, all of our judges had already used their Golden Buzzer and yelled, “I don't care, I am gonna break the rules.” He jumped off the stage, ran to the judges’ table, and slammed the Golden Buzzer.