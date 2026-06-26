‘The Bear’ Season 5 Ending Explained: Carmy and Sydney's fate hinges on a Michelin star

The fifth season of 'The Bear' finally revealed whether Carmy and Sydney managed to stop the restaurant from shutting down

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for 'The Bear' Season 5

'The Bear' Season 5 finally brought Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the rest of the gang back to the small screen for the last time. The Emmy-winning series, created by Christopher Storer, featured the final service that ultimately decided the fate of the titular Chicago restaurant. Featuring eight episodes, the fifth season will drop new episodes every week on the FX cable network. The first two episodes were released on June 25, and the finale is slated to drop on August 6. However, all episodes of the latest season have already arrived on Hulu, so fans already know what fate has in store for Carmy and the gang.

The show's final season opens the day after Carmy told his friends that he was leaving the restaurant business to venture out on his own in the Season 4 finale. He also ended his partnership in the restaurant, leaving Sydney, Richie, and Natalie as co-partners of The Bear. Nevertheless, he helps his friends obtain the coveted Michelin star needed to continue the restaurant's operations in Season 5. The entire season builds up to one crucial service, where a single food critic is set to decide the fate of the restaurant. The finale, titled 'The Original Beef of Chicagoland,' showcases the day after the service, during which everything went wrong.

An image of Sydney, Richie, Carmy, and Tina from 'The Bear' Season 5 (Image Source: Hulu | The Bear)

A glitch in the reservation system led to overbooking. A large Wagyu order was cancelled, leading to a shortage of food supplies, which forced the team to serve small portions and reinvent dishes to make it through three back-to-back sittings. The basement pipes burst at the worst possible time, rendering the sinks unusable. On top of that, investor Jimmy Cicero's threat to sell the building to cut his losses looms large over the team, and they start buckling under the pressure. Despite the chaotic service, Sydney leads the team with a calm determination that is a welcome respite from Carmy's frenetic energy. The staff decides to push through the service and serve Sydney's signature Coca-Cola Short Ribs to VIP customers, among whom they suspect the visiting Michelin critic to be.

A still of Tina and Syd from FX's comedy drama series 'The Bear' (Image Source: FX | The Bear)

Even after feeling like they blew their one chance at success, The Bear staff returns to the kitchen the next morning, determined to continue, despite their uncertain future. "We had one arm, mostly two, tied behind our backs, and we still did alright. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t over, you can’t count us out. Not yet. We’re gonna fight all together," Tina tells Sydney. Tina Marrero (Liza Colón-Zayas), who started as a line cook, is promoted to Chef de Cuisine (CDC) in Episode 5, after Sydney takes over the restaurant's operations from Carmy.

An image of Carmy and Syd from 'The Bear' Season 5 (Image Source: FX | The Bear)

Carmy receives a call from a man named Peter Clark, who informs him that he's the Michelin critic who reviewed the food, not during last night's chaotic service, but two months ago, when they weren't aware of his arrival. He praises the food, calling it "truly exceptional and creative" and gives the restaurant two Michelin stars, leaving Carmy stunned. With the future of The Bear secured, Carmy starts exploring plans for his own future. He interviews for an intern position at an architectural firm at his cousin Stevie's (John Mulaney) insistence. That's right! Jeremy Allen White's Carmy makes a bold career move into architecture.

An image of Richie and Jess from 'The Bear' (Image Source: FX | The Bear)

Richie heads to Japan for a professional hospitality seminar after overcoming his fear of flying. He is joined by his love interest Chef Jess (Sarah Ramos), whom he first met while interning at Ever. She taught him how to operate a high-end Michelin-starred environment and played a big role in his transformation from a front-of-house worker to a highly skilled hospitality professional. During Season 5, Carmy and Sydney brought on additional staff members to help them fix The Bear's chaotic operations. Chef Luca (Will Poulter) was among the new staff who worked closely with Marcus, the baker-turned-pastry chef, to create new dishes for the restaurant's dessert menu. Fans of the series may remember him from Season 2, when Marcus traveled to Copenhagen to train at Luca's pastry shop.

An image of Marcus and Luca from 'The Bear' (Image Source: FX | The Bear)

Meanwhile, Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson), who mans the successful 'Beef' takeout window, works up the courage to approach Carmy with a pitch to expand the restaurant's business. His idea is to franchise the sandwich window, which has been a runaway hit with customers. At the end of Season 5, Ebra and the team find a new location to open their very first The Beef franchise.