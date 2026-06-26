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Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunite nearly a decade after ‘The Vampire Diaries’ for new Hulu show

Years after winning over millions of fans, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley will star in a series based on Aggie Blum Thompson's 2025 novel
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 15 MINUTES AGO
Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert and Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore in a still from 'The Vampire Diaries' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thevampirediaries)
Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert and Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore in a still from 'The Vampire Diaries' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thevampirediaries)

Fans who spent years rooting for Elena and Stefan finally have something new to look forward to. According to Deadline, former ‘The Vampire Diaries’ stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are teaming up once again. The actors, whose on-screen chemistry helped make ‘The Vampire Diaries’ one of The CW's biggest hits during the 2010s, have signed on to headline Hulu's new drama ‘You Deserve to Know’. The project is currently in development after Hulu secured it following strong interest from multiple buyers, according to the outlet. While many fans instantly associate Dobrev and Wesley with supernatural romance, their upcoming collaboration heads in a completely different direction. Instead of vampires, werewolves, and love triangles, they'll find themselves surrounded by suspicious neighbors, fractured friendships, and one deadly crime that changes everything.

Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert and Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore in a still from 'The Vampire Diaries' (Image Source: Instagram | @thevampirediaries)
Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert and Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore in a still from 'The Vampire Diaries' (Image Source: Instagram | @thevampirediaries)

The upcoming series is based on Aggie Blum Thompson's 2025 novel of the same name. Brian Tanen, who previously developed ‘Grand Hotel’, is adapting the book for television. The story follows three married couples who appear to have picture-perfect suburban lives. They live next door to one another, spend plenty of time together, and have been close friends for years. Things take a turn for the worse after one of the husbands is killed. What seems like a single tragic event soon exposes hidden lies that have been buried beneath years of trust. Long-held secrets begin to surface, and the close-knit group slowly starts falling apart as suspicion grows among the neighbors. Dobrev has been cast as Gwen, while Wesley will portray Scott. The pair play neighbors who end up standing on opposite sides of the murder investigation

Their paths continue to cross as the case develops, placing both characters in increasingly difficult situations as they are forced to question the people they thought they knew best. Their involvement stretches beyond acting. Dobrev and Wesley are also attached as executive producers, joining Tanen and author Thompson behind the scenes. Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre, Aaron Kaplan, Jaiden Kaplan, Dylan Hammalian, Paul Kim, and Kendall Boucher are also producing the series. Kapital Entertainment and 20th Television are backing the project. Meanwhile, Hulu has not announced when production will begin, and details about the remaining cast are still under wraps. 

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder in a still from 'The Vampire Diaries' (Image Source: Instagram | @thevampirediaries)
Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder in a still from 'The Vampire Diaries' (Image Source: Instagram | @thevampirediaries)

Because the project is currently in development, additional announcements are expected in the coming months. For now, though, fans of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ have every reason to be excited. Dobrev and Wesley played Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore, respectively, for the first six seasons of the hit series. Their characters started as the show's main couple before Elena eventually fell for his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder). Their love triangle became one of the most talked-about storylines of the 2010s. Wesley stayed with the series until its eight-season run ended, while Dobrev returned for the series finale after exiting at the end of Season 6.

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