Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 2 finally gets a release date and it’s coming sooner than you think

‘Landman’ Season 2 welcomes Sam Elliott as a series regular, and we already know the drama is about to get even more intense

Taylor Sheridan's much-anticipated drama 'Landman' Season 2 finally has a release date. With the cliffhanger Season 1 ending, fans are eagerly waiting to see how things will further unfold for Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) as the President of M-Tex. Following the news of Sam Elliot joining Season 2, the anticipation was mounting high. With the announcement of the release date, fans can finally learn about Tommy's next move sooner than expected.

Taylor Sheridan attends The IMDb Studio featuring the Filmmaker Discovery Lounge, presented by 'Amazon Video Direct: Day Three' in Park City, Utah (Image Source: Getty Images for IMDb | Photo by Tommaso Boddi)

Paramount+ has announced that 'Landman' Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 16, nearly a year after the first season debuted on November 17, 2024, per Movie Web. The cast returns with Thornton as protagonist Tommy, joined by Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

'Landman' Season 2, set to premiere on Paramount+, also comes with notable behind-the-scenes changes. While Sheridan, the creative force behind the 'Yellowstone' franchise and 'Tulsa King,' remains involved as a co-creator and executive producer, he will not direct any episodes this season. Instead, Stephen Kay will direct all 10 episodes, having helmed five episodes from last season. Series star Larter confirmed the update, saying, "[Stephen] is directing all 10 episodes this year. Last year, Michael Friedman directed three, Stephen directed, I think, five, and Taylor directed a couple.

She further added, "That being said, Sheridan would come in and direct all my stuff because he loves forming these characters and he wants them big and bold." Reportedly, Sheridan continues to co-write and executive produce alongside Christian Wallace, maintaining his creative imprint on the series. Filming largely took place in Texas, consistent with the show's setting, though production shifted to Durant, Oklahoma, for a portion of the episodes. While the move likely won't dramatically alter the series' visuals, it may hint at a storyline where Tommy ventures to another state, even if briefly, adding a new dimension to the season’s narrative.

Reportedly, Larter also confirmed that filming for 'Landman' Season 2 has wrapped, sharing on Instagram, "That's a wrap for Season 2 of Landman!" The actress, who plays Tommy's wife, added, "Our incredible cast and crew are playing at the top of their game. You can feel all the time, effort, love, laughter, and dedication that go into making our show so special." She further wrote, "I'm so thankful to be a part of this and can't wait to share it with you…" This update matches with earlier reports that production was scheduled to finish in August, keeping the series on track for its premiere, per Town & Country.

Notably, Elliott is set to appear as a series regular in Season 2 on Paramount+. While the specifics of his character remain a mystery, his addition brings added star power to the Sheridan series, per Variety. Elliott has previously collaborated with Thornton before, appearing alongside him in the film 'Tombstone,' though they shared only one scene, and in Sheridan's Paramount+ series '1883,' the first 'Yellowstone' prequel. His presence is expected to add a new dynamic to the show's tense and character-driven drama.