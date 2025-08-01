‘Landman’ Season 2 gets delayed — but there’s a silver lining for Taylor Sheridan fans

Originally scheduled for a November 2025 release, ‘Landman’ Season 2 now has a new release date

Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's much-celebrated series, 'Landman,' has hit a roadblock, pushing its release date forward. In May, Paramount had hinted that 'Landman' Season 2 would be released in November 2025. With new cast members joining and fan theories taking over social media, viewers were all set for the big comeback. But it seems fans will have to wait a little longer, and the reason behind it is Sheridan himself.

Taylor Sheridan of 'Yellowstone' speaks onstage during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA on in Pasadena, CA (Image Source: Getty Images for Viacom | Photo by Phillip Faraone)

For the unversed, 'Landman' Season 2 has been filming since last month and is now set to premiere a month later than planned, likely in December 2025, just like Season 1, per Movie Web. Notably, Sheridan, who wrote 'Landman' and directed parts of Season 1, won't be directing any episodes in Season 2. Instead, Stephen Kay, who directed half of the first season, will take over all directing duties. Ali Larter confirmed this, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Stephen is directing all 10 episodes this year. Last year, Michael Friedman directed three, Stephen directed, I think, five, and Taylor directed a couple."

She further added, "That being said, Taylor would come in and direct all my stuff because he loves forming these characters, and he wants them big and bold." Despite Sheridan's huge success with shows like 'Yellowstone' and 'Lioness,' it seems even he needs to slow down at times. He's also stepping back from the upcoming CBS 'Yellowstone' spinoff about Kayce Dutton. But with more spinoffs and sequels in the works, fans don’t need to worry, as Sheridan isn't going anywhere just yet. With this development, 'Landman' Season 2 is expected to premiere a month later than planned.

Reportedly, Season 2 of 'Landman' will bring back a large portion of its original cast, including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore, per TV Insider. New to the cast is legendary actor Sam Elliott, who joins as a series regular, though his character details haven't been revealed. Thornton also praised Elliott in an interview with Collider, saying, "He's always been a mentor and a hero of mine... He lights my day up."

Actors Guy Burnet and Miriam Silverman have also joined the Season 2 lineup in recurring guest roles, according to Deadline. Although Jon Hamm won't return due to his character’s death in the Season 1 finale, the series still has many storylines to explore. Several cast members had voiced interest in coming back, even before their return was confirmed. Thornton himself shared his enthusiasm with EW, saying, "I sure hope [there's a Season 2] because I had a fun time on this one and it'd be a nice one to do. I mean, you'd kind of like to at least do a couple of something to get people used to it." That said, 'Landman' Season 1 finale ended with a shocking death and the arrival of a key new character, played by Andy Garcia, leaving fans with major unanswered questions, which will hopefully be answered in Season 2.