‘Landman’ Season 2 plot details revealed as creator hints at Tommy Norris’ toughest chapter yet

‘Landman’ Season 2 will also see our fan-favorite relationship between Cooper and Ariana put to the test

‘Landman’ Season 2 plot details are finally out, and there’s a lot in store for the fans! TVLine has confirmed that Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) will adjust to his new role as CEO of MTex Oil in the highly anticipated new season. After Monty Miller’s (John Hamm) death last season, Tommy is at the helm of responsibilities because “Men die, oil companies don’t,” as per the trailer. Meanwhile, Tommy’s son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) is working on starting his own oil company, bringing a twist to the father-son dynamic. The show’s co-creator and executive producer, Christian Wallace, teased that Tommy will take some time to adjust as CEO.

“Well, the thing about Tommy is: He likes the guys. He likes being involved in the day-to-day operations, at least to an extent,” Wallace explained. Trying to do it all will bring a clash between Tommy’s previous roles and his new one. “There are some days that I think he wishes he could never look at another pumpjack again. But it’s also part of what’s in his blood and what drives him to get up every day,” the co-creator added. Tommy’s boots-on-the-ground approach will create problems in his new role as a CEO, as he will be obligated to attend more boardroom meetings and fancy dinners.

“I think you can take Tommy out of the patch to an extent, but not fully. Tommy is never going to get the landman out of him,” Wallace added. He teased that Tommy doesn’t want to be an executive guy and prefers to work on the ground. This conflict between interest and duty will certainly take a toll on the character in season 2. Since Cooper is building his own empire, fans will see major clashes between the father and son, adding more worries to Tommy’s life. “What Cooper is doing right now, he’s just kind of going door-to-door and looking for these small, little parcels of land,” Wallace said.

“These small leases that even a company the size of MTech — which is a smaller independent compared to the BPs, Exxons, Chevrons of the world — they’re more of a mid-tier, and so they’re not worried about what he’s doing. Yet,” he added. Wallace also confirmed that ‘Landman’ season 2 will see more of Cooper’s relationship with Ariana. The duo is one of the most beloved couples on the show, which has fans rooting for them. The co-creator teased that even though they have known each other for a short time, there’s deep love and connection between them.

However, given their current circumstances are “fraught,” their relationship is on a test. Only time will tell if they can overcome the challenge or succumb to it. “Whether or not they can last, whether or not they can grow beyond those circumstances is still to be seen,” he added. ‘Landman’ season 2 will explore two storylines! One where Tommy has to adjust to his fancy new role. Moreover, his rise in rank could produce some unwanted enemies against him, who could create problems in the future. The other storyline will focus on Cooper’s struggles as both an ambitious businessman and as a family man to Ariana and their son.