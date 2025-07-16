Taylor Sheridan and Sam Elliott are teaming up again for a gritty Western — and no, it’s not 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan dishes on the ‘hell’ he put Sam Elliott through for ‘1883’ — and why he’d do it again

Sam Elliott has never failed to impress the audience in the variety of roles he has embraced in his long career. Recently, the actor was seen in the highly acclaimed western drama, ‘1883.’ Although a spinoff, the series has garnered a true fan base, coming from the creator, Taylor Sheridan. The show is even considered to be one of the greatest ways to utilize technological advancements and modern storytelling devices to depict an old and historical tale.

Elliot plays the character of Shea Brennan, a former Union Army captain. To add depth to the character, he is shown to be a grieving father and husband. Shedding light on what the creator loves most about Elliot, Sheridan sat down for an intriguing conversation with TV veteran Peter Berg for Gold Derby. The creator spoke of how much he respects the skills of Elliot and how his performance immensely affects the project he is associated with. Talking about the actor from the 2003 ‘Hulk,’ Sheridan explained, "Sam Elliott has this effortless ability to stress the perfect syllable, to impact the meaning of a sentence and completely fill it with emotion.” Mentioning their future together, Sheridan told the outlet, “I was just with him on set two hours ago. It's so great to be back with him.”

Sheridan further said he feels blessed to be working with “some phenomenal actors, and I've had some wonderful experiences.” However, he added, “You know I dragged Sam through a very similar hell that we just went through in '1883.' We were in 108-degree heat dressed in wool and then we were in minus-6 in the same wool.” “It was a state of misery. For Sam to take that abuse and embrace it, and really feel like he was doing something special," Sheirdan continued. It is crucial to know that Elliot and Sheridan did not work on any project after the conclusion of the Western. However, reports suggest that the two will be joining hands again on the latest western hit, ‘Landman’. As per The Wrap, Elliot has joined the series as its regular. He will be seen in Season 2 of ‘Landman.’ Interestingly, the series does not only come from Sheridan but also from Christian Wallace.

'Landman' also stars a grand cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore. For his ‘1883’ role, Sheridan had recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award. Coming to his other accolades, Sheridan received an Academy Award nomination and a National Board of Review Award for his performance in the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper film, ‘A Star Is Born.’ Elliot played the character of Bobby Maine in the aforementioned film. If you are a fan of classics, you might remember him in ‘The Big Lebowski’, ‘Tombstone,’ ‘The Contender,’ ‘Justified,’ ‘Parks & Rec,’ ‘Grace and Frankie,’ as well as ‘The Ranch.’ The artist was even in another Marvel movie besides the Eric Bana starrer, Nicholas Cage’s 2007 ‘Ghost Rider.’