Fans believe ‘Sister Wives’ has run its course — and the reason for their outrage really makes sense

While talking about the reality show wrapping up, a fan said, 'Sister Wives is dead and he needs money...'

With the complexities of polygamous relationships taking center stage, 'Sister Wives' is one of the most controversial reality shows on television. When the show first aired in 2010, Kody Brown was in a polygamous relationship, but things started to change when Christine Brown decided to divorce him in early 2021, which was followed by Meri and Janelle Brown. With new dynamics come new challenges, but fans now feel it's time the show should go off air, and the reason is quite understandable.

(L-R) Meri Brwon, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown speak during the 'Sister Wives' panel in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M.Brown)



'Sister Wives' Season 20 made its debut on Sunday, September 28. Despite this, fans believe the series may be nearing its end, with one Reddit user expressing strong opinions about the situation. One fan commented, "Sister Wives is dead and he needs money to keep Robyn in the style to which she’s accustomed. That's what this is. He'll be doing the D-grade celebrity reality show circuit now. Get excited," while another added, "I can’t wait until the marriage boot camp phase of their career." Another shared, "Robyn could never… She'd be just sitting there having to be real and honest; it’s just not safe," as per Soap Opera Spy.

Reportedly, before the season 20 premiere, TLC released a clip of the cast sharing their thoughts on what fans can expect. Each cast member was asked to describe the new season in one word. Meri said, "I would say this season ends with success." Janelle described it as "unexpected." Kody called it "closure," and Robyn summarized it as "changes." Christine's answer surprised many, as she chose "justice" to describe the season. While she didn't explain why she felt justice was served, she teased a notable moment, saying, "What you need to know and pay attention to is, why? Why are they actually hanging out? Just wait for that one," referring to a surprising encounter between Kody and her husband, David Woolley.

Christine also described the season as "pretty spicy," as per Entertainment Now. In the season 20 trailer, viewers see Meri exploring romance with speed dating, the surprising moment of Kody and David hanging out, and Janelle enjoying herself while embracing Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Viewers also witness Kody meeting with all of his former wives to confront their biggest dispute, Coyote Pass, while also meeting with each of them individually to offer what are described as long-awaited apologies.