Meri Brown’s message about Garrison could be the moment that finally ends her feud with Janelle

Both Meri and Janelle Brown of 'Sister Wives' does not have a rosy relationship, as they were frequently seen arguing on the show

Meri Brown and Janelle Brown both share a complicated past, having been part of a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown, as documented in TLC's 'Sister Wives.' When the reality series made its premiere back in 2010, Kody was in a plural marriage with four women. However, the relationship failed to withstand the test of time, as Christine Brown was the first one to pull the plug on the union in early 2021. Meri and Janelle followed suit during season 18. Following the divorce drama, Christine and Janelle were seemingly seen growing closer, while Meri remained estranged. However, it looks like Meri has now buckled up and is trying her best to reconnect with Janelle.

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown on August 6, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frederick M. Brown)

In March 2024, the Brown family suffered a heartbreaking loss with the passing of 25-year-old Garrison Brown, who was estranged from his father, Kody. Garrison was Kody's son with Janelle. Later, an autopsy report confirmed that the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head, with his death ruled a suicide, as per People. The report also noted ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor, with his blood alcohol levels significantly elevated. On the first anniversary of his death, Meri posted a touching tribute on her Instagram account, writing, "One year. Forever loved. Always missed. Sweet Garrison." Her post could be an attempt to reconnect with Janelle and mend their fractured relationships, The ScreenRant reports.

Notably, both Meri and Janelle share quite a complex relationship, which was evident throughout the 'Sister Wives.' Janelle even admitted she often felt disconnected from the polygamous family and previously chose to keep her distance from Meri, as their relationship was strained throughout the reality show, per Yahoo! Entertainment. However, their complicated dynamics go beyond the 'Sister Wives,' as it was revealed that Janelle was previously married to Meri’s brother Adam Barber before joining the Brown family, and her mother married Kody's father, making their family tree complex. Janelle and Kody bonded on a "cerebral level," but she and Meri never developed a friendship, often clashing in heated arguments with Meri admitting she was "harsh and aggressive" toward Janelle.

During 'Sister Wives' Season 6 premiere, Janelle even discussed her growing tension with Meri during a session with the family’s therapist. "I feel like my opinion on certain things; it's like it's just not heard...and Meri's is heard. But it is an interesting insight into probably the core difference between Meri and me," Janelle said, as per AOL. She also revealed to marriage therapist Nancy Hunterton that she and Meri had been friends before she married Kody, but their relationship deteriorated after she became his second wife.

In the family book 'Becoming Sister Wives,' Janelle even admitted she had been fighting with Meri for years. "Meri and I went from cordial to frosty overnight. We snipped at each other over the smallest things. It was clear I was unable to do anything right—or rather, in a way that suited Meri." She also revealed that she bottled up her feelings and felt unheard within the family. Their therapist, Hunterton, suggested Janelle invite Meri to therapy sessions, but Janelle appeared hesitant.