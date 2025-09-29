Kody Brown gets brutally honest about a new wife in 'Sister Wives' premiere, and Robyn isn't thrilled

Kody Brown is surely missing the polygamy drama in his life! 'The Sister Wives' star was a force to be reckoned with in the Brown household until three of his wives—Christine, Mary, and Janelle—left the polygamous relationship, leaving him with his only wife, Robyn Brown. The trailer for the new season also teased a potential new wife; however, Kody dropped a bombshell during 'Sister Wives' Season 20 premiere, revealing whether he will find a new wife or not, and the answer may surprise you.

On Sunday, September 28, Kody had a candid talk with his wife, Robyn, about the possibility of returning to polygamy. The conversation came up during a restaurant date after a relative asked Robyn if they were still in a plural marriage, as reported by People. "I wasn't quite sure what to say to him," Robyn said while adding, "I didn't want to speak for you. I feel like if this is still something that's a part of me, then wouldn't I live it?" In their discussion, Robyn clarified that she would only consider plural marriage again if the right person came along, who would be someone supportive, committed to both her and Kody, and able to provide the security and harmony she had always hoped for.

Robyn admitted, "That would be something to really, truly consider." Kody responded, "I think you and I share something very special. But if it's not duplicatable, it could put us at risk. ... There's something wonderful here. Why would we put that at risk?" Agreeing with him, Robyn said it wouldn’t be worth it unless they had "a guarantee." But Kody reminded her, "Not a guarantee." He then revealed one possible reason to resume polygamy, saying, "There's something I want, maybe more than you do."

He explained that he was talking about sexual intimacy. "My primary motivation, I'm afraid at this state in my life, would be ... yeah, just how good-looking she is," he admitted, which made Robyn chuckle. "I'm not kidding." Robyn pushed back, telling him, "And that would be the very worst reason," and added that Kody didn't "understand how [he was] coming across." To that, Kody bluntly replied, "I know. I'm a guy and I don't freaking care." Kody acknowledged that sex "wasn't a good enough reason" to risk their marriage, and Robyn agreed.

In a confessional, he explained, "I'm getting really honest with you here. Just take the sex out completely. She would have to adore Robyn so much that I would never, ever have to worry about whether she was competing with Robyn for my love and affection." When their conversation resumed, the two also talked about the logistics, since they’re "not involved in [the] religion anymore" and it "would be a requirement."Ultimately, Kody admitted, "I'm just not interested in having the drama of another woman in my life."