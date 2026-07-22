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Bravo sets ‘RHONY’ Season 16 premiere date as explosive trailer teases new feuds

The upcoming season of the Bravo show will feature returning cast members, new additions, and a surprise cameo
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘RHONY’ Season 16 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from ‘RHONY’ Season 16 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Bravo finally released the much-awaited trailer for ‘RHONY’ Season 16. The highly anticipated season will feature several popular cast members, including Carole Radziwill, Daisy Toye, Erika Hammond, Erin Lichy, Hailey Glassman, Jessel Taank, Sai de Silva, and more. The upcoming season will premiere on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Ahead of the release, Bravo gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the new installment, and the trailer revealed that Carole, 62, will return to the franchise.

A still from ‘RHONY’ Season 16 (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from ‘RHONY’ Season 16 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

One of the scenes that caught everyone’s attention featured Carole and Erin Lichy. While the two were conversing, they heard someone shout, “The Epstein files. She’s the one from the Epstein files.” Another scene saw Sai de Silva asking Carole if she had ever been to the infamous Epstein island. Carole responded, “No! You think I’m part of an international s*x trafficking ring?”

A still from ‘RHONY’ Season 16 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from ‘RHONY’ Season 16 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Further in the trailer, viewers also witnessed a heated clash between Erin and Jessel. The conflict took place at a restaurant as Jessel confronted Erin and accused her of being a “one-man Ponzi scheme.” Notably, the trailer also teased Martha Stewart’s cameo as she supported her friend, Daisy, a makeup artist. Martha noted, “What do you have in this kitchen? Store-bought pie? Oh come on. There’s so much to do here.” Another scene featured Sai toasting to “authenticity.” However, as she continued, the atmosphere got tense: “Let’s toast to honesty, to living fully in who we are because some of us are not there yet.” 

The trailer included glimpses of lavish trips, emotional confrontations, and heated clashes among the cast members, adding to the excitement surrounding Season 16. The official synopsis states, "The city that never sleeps lights up when this ambitious group of Housewives takes on another unforgettable season. From the concrete jungle to the sandy beaches of a private island, they work hard and play even harder as some friendships grow stronger, new ones form, and others take unexpected turns. When pieces of the past resurface and new tensions emerge, the women find themselves navigating shifting loyalties and fractured friendships."

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