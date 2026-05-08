'Summer House' 10 reunion part 1 screening promises uncensored drama and here's how you can buy tickets

The much-awaited ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion will air in three parts starting May 26

‘Summer House’ Season 10 is all set to air its season finale on May 19, 2026. As the show’s ongoing season gears up to conclude, fans are excited for the upcoming reunion. It is set to air on Bravo in three parts starting May 26, 2026. But before that, there's a surprise in store for fans in New York. On May 7, 2026, Bravo announced that there would be an exclusive screening of the first part of the reunion. Fans can attend the premiere event and get access to the “extended and uncensored" version of part 1 of the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion. Tickets will go on sale on Resy on May 12, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET.

Stills from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 14 featuring Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula (Image Source: @Bravo)

The ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion event will take place at the AMC Theater located at 890 Broadway, New York, on May 26, 2026. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the screening will kick off at 7 p.m. Bravo also shared the exciting update via Instagram, with the caption revealing more details: “A FULL-SEND SCREENING Grab your friends and join us May 26th for an exclusive showing of the extended and uncensored part 1 of the #SummerHouse Reunion before it airs on Bravo and @Peacock!”

Andy Cohen, who hosted the reunion, shared an update via his Instagram story after it was filmed earlier in April. He noted that despite having filmed over 100 reunions, “maybe 150,” this was one of the “most intense.” "This was a lot. This was a lot. It was very intense, you guys. And every question was asked," he said. Since then, several leaked audio clips from the show’s reunion, focusing on Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson, have been doing the rounds online.

Throughout Season 10, the trio has been in the spotlight. It all began when Amanda and West publicly announced their romantic relationship in March 2026. Since then, the two have been facing heaps of backlash since West had earlier dated Ciara, one of Amanda's closest friends. The duo's announcement increased the buzz surrounding the reunion, and fans are eager to see what the trio has to say. The reunion seating chart hints at a confrontation between Amanda and Ciara, as they are seated on either side of the host. The cast members seated beside Ciara are Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Mia Calabrese, Bailey Taylor, and Ben Waddell. Amanda, on the other hand, is seated beside West, followed by Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, and Levi Sebree.