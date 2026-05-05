Daisy Kelliher kicks one member of ‘Below Deck Down Under’ off boat — and her reason makes total sense

‘Below Deck Down Under’ cast members reflect on Mike’s time on the show and how things led to him getting fired in the After Show.

The recently released ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 14 featured one of the crew members, Mike, getting fired. It happened after he was given multiple warnings for his behavior and “winding people up” quite often. He was warned by the chief stew, Daisy, multiple times after some crew members complained about his behavior. The latest episode saw Mike talking back to Daisy, which led to his firing. After the Captain learned about the situation, he agreed with Daisy and told Mike to go home. Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Down Under’ After Show featured the cast members opening up about Mike’s exit. It was filmed separately for the crew members. While Daisy and Captain Jason were together in a clip sharing their thoughts, another clip featured Mike along with fellow crew members Eddy and João.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ After Show featuring Daisy Kelliher (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Daisy recalled times when fellow cast members had complained about Mike, specifically, about his behavior. She said, “With this stage of the game, I’ve been confronted by Alesia to sort this problem out. I’ve had Jenna, you know, complain several times to me about Mike.” Daisy added, “Mike was difficult to train. By the time we had our confrontation, I felt backed into a corner. I don’t know what else I could have done. He was not listening to me. I’ve had so many final warnings.” Agreeing with her, ‘Below Deck Down Under’s Captain mentioned, “At the end of the day, she’s got experience. You know, if she thinks that she can improve her team and doesn’t want to tolerate that person in her team anymore, I’m going to back her up. There’s no question about it.”

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ After Show featuring Eddy Hounsell, Mike Durrant, and João Franco (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

In another After Show clip, Mike, along with Eddy and João, also reflected on Mike getting fired. “When I left the boat, I had a massive sense of relief. And that’s when I knew my time was at an end,” shared Mike. He also mentioned that he agreed with Daisy’s decision to fire him, “Do I disagree with Daisy’s decision? Absolutely not. She made the right call, and I was completely accepting of it, you know.” However, he added that every time he went on the deck, he “absolutely loved it.” Further, Mike shared, “The steward side of things, I just felt I was just very, very bored, and I lost all sense of passion. I lost all sense of wanting to be in this role. But if I had dealt with it better and just spoken to Daisy, I think things probably would have been a lot different, and I probably wouldn’t have been sacked.”

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ After Show featuring Alesia Harris (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Fellow crew member, Betul, in a separate clip, noted that nothing had really changed for her in regard to Mike getting fired. It was because she was already “ignoring Mike.” Another cast member, Alesia, also shared her thoughts, stating, “Mike thought he could “just do and say anything he wanted. So, something needed to be done.” After Mike was fired, Daisy noted that she liked Mike and that she did not have an issue with him. But what made her “really sad” was that she did not want to see him go. It did not make her feel good in “any way.” She noted that throughout the season, she tried to resolve it, but it did not happen.