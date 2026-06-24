Prime Video’s hit crime thriller ‘Cross’ adds ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star to its Season 3 cast

The acclaimed Prime Video series is based on James Patterson's series of novels titled 'Alex Cross,' and now the show has been renewed for Season 3.

'Cross' Season 3 is shaping up quite well. The crime thriller debuted on Prime Video in 2025 and was renewed for a third season during the Season 2 finale on March 18. Created by Ben Watkins, the series is based on James Patterson's best-selling novel series 'Alex Cross,' which includes more than 30 books. The crime thriller series has now tapped actor Ron Perlman for its third installment. His new role will see the 76-year-old actor reunite with showrunner Watkins for the second time after they previously worked together on the series 'Hand of God,' which aired on Prime Video from 2014 to 2017. Furthermore, Ethan Embry was added to the show's main cast as Frederick for the upcoming season in April.

Perlman will appear in a recurring role as a cop named Herschel Zamora in the next season of 'Cross.' His role was described by the producers as follows: "As Herschel Zamora, Perlman’s character is a cop first and everything else second. Following a series of troubling work-related incidents, Officer Zamora is referred to Dr. Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) for therapy. As Cross digs deeper, he realizes Zamora may be concealing something far more troubling than PTSD." It must be noted that other information, like release date and plot details for 'Cross' Season 3, is not available at the time of this writing.

Ron Perlman as seen in 'Hellboy' (Image Source: Columbia Pictures | Hellboy)

Pearlman is best remembered for playing Clay Morrow in FX's 'Sons of Anarchy' and the lead character in Guillermo del Toro's 2004 film, 'Hellboy.' Furthermore, he won a Golden Globe award for his performance as Vincent in the 1980s series 'Beauty and the Beast.' Recently, he appeared in 'Fallout' and 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith.' This year, Pearlman starred in the dark comedy film 'The Saviors' and in the television adaptation of 'Cape Fear' on Apple TV. Additionally, he has also done extensive voice work in 'Final Space,' 'Transformers: Power of the Primes,' 'American Dad!,' 'The Batman,' and 'Archer.'

An image of Alex Cross and John Sampson from 'Cross' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @crossonprime)

'Cross' has gained praise for its gritty tone, slow-burning psychological suspense, and character-driven narratives. Aldis Hodge plays the brilliant-but-troubled homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross, who uses his scientific expertise to explore the minds of serial killers to track them down. He works for the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department alongside his partner, John Sampson, played by Isaiah Mustafa. The series also includes Juanita Jennings as Regina 'Nana Mama Cross, Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross, Melody Hurd as Janelle 'Jannie' Cross, Alona Tal as Kayla Craig, and Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro, among others.

An image of Matthew Lillard as the billionaire Lance Durand in 'Cross' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @crossonprime)

The first two seasons of the show have featured versatile character actors like Matthew Lillard, Eloise Mumford, Ryan Eggold, Wes Chatham, and many others. It's great to see the series continue the trend by adding Perlman to its next season. The show's second season ended on a massive cliffhanger, leaving the protagonist's fate unclear. In Season 2, Alex Cross was tasked with protecting billionaire Lance Durand after he received a death threat linked to a murder case. Viewers can watch both seasons of 'Cross' only on Prime Video.