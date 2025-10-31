Hulu’s ‘The Spot’ gets major casting update after Kate Winslet exits as lead in psychological thriller

Claire Danes to replace Kate Winslet on new Hulu series with Ewan McGregor

The two Hollywood powerhouses, Ewan McGregor and Claire Danes, are set to team up for Hulu's upcoming series 'The Spot.' McGregor and Danes will portray a couple in the show whose marital bliss falls apart after a hit-and-run accident casts a shadow of doubt over their lives. Soon, skeletons from the closet emerge, revealing the hidden demons within their complicated marriage. A creative collaboration between Hulu and A24, the series will be created by Ed Solomon, with production slated to begin in 2026.

Claire Danes in a production still from 'Homeland' (Image Source: Showtime | @homeland)

'The Spot' will be written, executive-produced, and showrun by its creator, Solomon, making his return to television after HBO Max's 'Full Circle.' He will be joined by executive producers Robin Sweet (Better Call Saul) and Ariel Kleiman (Andor), with Kleiman also directing the series, as per ScreenRant. This isn't Hulu and A24's first partnership, as they previously collaborated on the 2021 horror film 'False Positive,' starring Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, and Pierce Brosnan, about a woman who grows suspicious of her doctor after becoming pregnant with triplets.

The series was originally set to star and be executive-produced by Kate Winslet when Hulu gave it a straight-to-series order in 2024. However, Winslet exited earlier this year due to creative reasons, and Danes was brought in shortly after to take over the lead role, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment. It is to be noted that 'The Spot' is a complex psychological thriller that explores moral ambiguity, positioning it as one of A24's most intriguing upcoming TV dramas.

With production set for 2026, 'The Spot' is expected to premiere on Hulu in late 2026 or early 2027. Talking about Danes, the actress is best known for her acclaimed role in 'Homeland,' which earned her two Emmy Awards. Danes is reuniting with the series' co-creator and executive producer, Howard Gordon, and 20th Television for the upcoming Netflix limited series 'The Beast Inside Me.' She stars opposite Matthew Rhys in the psychological drama.

Danes most recently appeared in FX's limited series 'Fleishman Is in Trouble,' which earned her another Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Rachel Fleishman, as per Deadline. McGregor, an Emmy winner for his performance in Netflix's 'Halston,' recently headlined Showtime's 'A Gentleman in Moscow,' based on Amor Towles' best-selling novel. Up next, McGregor stars opposite Anne Hathaway in Warner Bros.' upcoming sci-fi film 'Flowervale Street.'