Emmy-nominated director to helm ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel as Amazon confirms return of royal romance

Alex and Henry’s story continues as ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’ turns the world’s most romantic secret into a spectacle.

The royal love story that stole hearts across the world is about to take another dazzling turn. Amazon MGM Studios has officially confirmed that ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ will return for a sequel, as per IndiaToday. And this time, love comes with vows, velvet, and perhaps a very public “I do.” It’s titled ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding.’ The film will see Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reprise their roles as Prince Henry of Wales and Alex Claremont-Diaz, the charming First Son of the United States. The sequel marks the next chapter in their journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video (@rwrbonprime)

It promises laughter, emotion, and plenty of royal chaos as the couple confronts the complexities of commitment on an international stage. Jamie Babbit, the famous director known for ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ and the Emmy-winning ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ has been tapped to direct. The original ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ was released in 2023. The film became a cultural phenomenon for its clever dialogue, electric chemistry, and unapologetically joyful portrayal of queer love between two high-profile public figures. The film is adapted from Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel.

It followed Alex and Henry’s evolution from diplomatic rivals to secret lovers, as they tried to balance passion and duty under the glare of the global spotlight. As quoted by Variety, “After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ from fans around the world, it’s clear Alex and Henry’s story truly resonated with audiences,” said Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm. Her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, in which Matthew López beautifully brought to life Casey McQuiston’s beloved book.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

The screenplay will be penned by Gemma Burgess, alongside Matthew López (who directed the original film) and McQuiston herself. Together, the trio aims to preserve the heart and humor that defined the first movie, while exploring what love looks like once the fairy tale becomes reality. Though Amazon is keeping story details under wraps, the title ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’ suggests that the once-taboo relationship might finally reach its long-awaited, joy-filled ceremony, but not without royal-level complications.

The project has reportedly been in development since mid-2024, with early talks and fan speculation intensifying after both leads hinted at a possible continuation during interviews. At the recent Emmy Awards, Zakhar Perez coyly deflected questions from Variety’s Marc Malkin about the sequel, smiling as he teased, “Don’t tell me anything, because if I’m asked about it, it’s going to be tough not to Tom Holland it and talk a little Spider-Man.” While Amazon MGM has yet to confirm whether the sequel will debut on Prime Video or receive a limited theatrical release, anticipation is already surging across social media.