Is 'A Minecraft Movie' getting a sequel? Warner Bros shares big update after major box office success

In April 2025, Jason Momoa had taken to Instagram to celebrate the grand success of 'A Minecraft Movie'

Warner Bros. and Legendary are teaming up to build the 'Minecraft' franchise. On October 9, Warner Bros. confirmed that a sequel to 'A Minecraft Movie' is in the works via an official announcement on Instagram. The upcoming film is scheduled for a 2027 release. "Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft," the studio captioned the post. Earlier this year, 'A Minecraft Movie' released in theaters, and the video game adaptation was a big hit among the fans. According to People magazine, the film dominated the box office, making close to $1 billion, with an estimated $957 million, making it the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

For the unversed, 'A Minecraft Movie', which revolved around four misfits who are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination, was made on a budget of $150 million. The film, which was released in April 2025, featured Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Danielle Brooks, and Emma Myers in pivotal roles.

Jared Hess, well-known for his works on popular films such as 'Napoleon Dynamite' and 'Nacho Libre', will be returning to direct and write the script with Chris Galletta for the upcoming 'Minecraft' film. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the producers for the next 'Minecraft' film adaptation include Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson, and Jason Momoa.

In April 2025, Momoa took to his Instagram page and celebrated the grand success of the film. "All my Aloha to my incredible cast and crew! Thank you for all your hard work and all that you do. WE HAVE A RECORD BREAKING FILM BABY!!! Cheeeeeeeoooooo! Can’t tell you how proud I am of this project. Mahalo New Zealand for our amazing crew and all there hard work. Love you JARED HESS!!" Momoa captioned the post. In case you're wondering, 'A Minecraft Movie' is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.