‘It: Welcome to Derry’ treats fans to an early Halloween release on HBO Max — here’s when you can watch it

‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ drops Episode 2 ahead of schedule, promising new horrors and haunting revelations beneath the cursed town.

HBO is giving horror lovers an unexpected Halloween treat this year. The network’s anticipated prequel series, ‘IT: Welcome to Derry,’ will release its second episode ahead of schedule. It allows fans to experience new terror from Pennywise before the weekend even begins. Originally set to air on Sunday, the episode will now debut early Friday, October 31, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on HBO Max, right in time for Halloween viewing parties. For those who prefer the traditional schedule, the episode will still premiere on HBO on Sunday, November 2, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, as per Deadline.

This special early release is being billed as a one-time event to mark the spooky holiday season. HBO confirmed that after this bonus drop, the show will return to its regular Sunday night schedule for the remainder of the eight-episode season, which is set to wrap up on December 14. ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ takes viewers back into the sinister world of Stephen King’s iconic ‘IT’ universe. Acting as a prequel to the two hit feature films directed by Andy Muschietti, the series explores how the haunting curse of Derry, Maine, first took hold decades before the events of the movies.

Developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the show aims to deepen the mythology of Pennywise’s reign of terror and reveal new facets of the town’s dark past. Andy Muschietti has returned to direct multiple episodes, ensuring the eerie tone and visual style that made the films such global sensations remain intact. The ensemble cast brings together a talented lineup of actors. They include Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.

But it’s the return of Bill Skarsgård as the terrifying Pennywise the Dancing Clown that’s drawing the most anticipation. According to the show’s official synopsis on IMDb, ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ is set in 1962, when a couple and their son relocate to the small town of Derry, Maine, just as a young boy mysteriously disappears. As the family settles in, strange and horrifying events begin to unfold, hinting at the ancient evil lurking beneath the town’s surface. The storyline promises to combine classic small-town suspense with the psychological dread that made ‘IT’ one of King’s most terrifying creations.

For HBO Max, the early release strategy fits perfectly with Halloween weekend streaming trends, where audiences crave fresh horror content. The platform’s decision mirrors similar holiday tie-ins used by major streamers to boost viewership, but this one stands out due to the franchise’s popularity. Ever since ‘IT’ became a box-office phenomenon, fans have clamored for more stories set in its chilling universe. And ‘Welcome to Derry’ delivers that, with both nostalgic nods and new horrors waiting in the shadows.