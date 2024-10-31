'The Diplomat' Season 3 Update: Netflix show's short, sharp season 2 shouldn't worry fans

'The Diplomat' Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving Kate Wyler's fate hanging in balance

Contains spoilers for 'The Diplomat' Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Keeping with its tradition, Season 2 of 'The Diplomat' also concludes on a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering about the grim fate of Kate (Keri Russell) and Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). Season 1 revealed that UK President Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) was the architect behind the British aircraft terrorist attack, which was followed by a bomb blast targeting Hal and Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler). Season 2 was a step forward, not in violence but in intensity, as it is revealed that American Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) is the mastermind behind the assaults, leaving fans in shock.

What happens next is even more shocking as Hal and Kate decide to get rid of Grace, and Kate decides to become Vice President. In the exciting world of 'The Diplomat', anything may happen. Instead of calling the Secretary of State, he ends up calling President William Rayburn (Michael McKean ) first. Unfortunately, a heart attack claims Rayburn's life, leaving Vice President Grace as the new Head of State.

Will there be 'The Diplomat' Season 3?

Rest assured, 'The Diplomat' will return for Season 3, where we will see the political intrigue intensify even further. Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, announced at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference that production for Season 3 of 'The Diplomat' had begun in London and New York, as per Variety.

Creator Debora Cahn also expressed pleasure about the dual-location shoot, adding that they transported the soul of London to Brooklyn after filming in the UK during the summer.

What could be the storyline of 'The Diplomat' Season 3?

With the cliffhanger finale to 'The Diplomat' Season 2, the stakes are going to escalate higher in Season 3. I believe Season 3 will center on the newly appointed President, Grace, and how she now has enormous influence. However, her secret is known to Kate, which poses a threat to her position, therefore in my opinion, she will either try to get Kate on her side or ruin her career.

It is also possible that Grace may give Kate the post of Vice President as a pretext to keep her mouth shut, but as we all know, Kate will undoubtedly have some clever tricks in her sleeve to reveal Grace's true face.

How to stream 'The Diplomat' Season 2?

'The Diplomat' Season 2 trailer