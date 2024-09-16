Why were there two Emmy Awards in 2024? Viewers left confused, but there's a good reason

76th Emmy Awards is hosted by father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The biggest night of commemorating television shows is back, with the 76th Emmy Awards being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The annual award ceremony, which is the talk of the town and attended by Hollywood's major names, is being hosted by father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy this year.

Now, considering that the award ceremony took place in January of this year, you may be wondering why there are two Emmy celebrations in the same year. The 75th Emmy Awards, initially slated for September 2023, were postponed to January 15, 2024, owing to substantial delays in film and television production caused by widespread strikes.

What was the reason behind delayed Emmys for 2023?

The year 2023 was rather a shaky one for Hollywood due to two big strikes, which delayed the production of movies and television series. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike for 148 days in May 2023, after the resignation of 11,000 screenwriters who were unable to get a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), according to The National News. There were several important difficulties including dropping writer income, owing to the shift to streaming services and the usage of AI tools in writing, which sparked worries about automation in creative occupations.

The crisis deteriorated in July 2023 when SAG-AFTRA, representing actors and media professionals, joined the strike against AMPTP. September 27, 2023, marked the conclusion of the WGA strike. On November 8, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) negotiated a preliminary agreement, and the strike was called off the next day. September 27, 2023, marked the conclusion of the WGA strike. After protracted talks, both disagreements were settled.

Who won big awards at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys?

The 2024 Creative Arts Emmys were conducted on Sunday, September 8 and FX's historical drama program 'Shōgun' dominated the awards with a staggering 14 victories, shattering the previous record which was 13, set by HBO’s miniseries 'John Adams'.

'The Bear' won seven Emmys 2024 Creative Arts Emmys and FX leads all distributors with 27 wins in the first two days, followed by Netflix with 18 and Apple TV+ with 15.