Justin Theroux got a creepy wedding gift from Ellen DeGeneres—and it involved Jennifer Aniston

To pique the newlyweds' interest, DeGeneres gave them a surprise wedding present.

Justin Theroux married Jennifer Aniston in an intimate ceremony in August 2015, the same year he appeared on 'The Ellen Show'. “The first couple days of doing it, it's a great feeling. You’re not saying 'fiancé'... You get to say, 'My wife'," Theroux gushed about Aniston. Theroux complained during the talk show that the 'Friends' star didn't share his love of riding bikes and that she detested accompanying him. The comedian then presented the 'Tropic Thunder' actor with the perfect solution to the problem—she gifted him a life-sized Jennifer Aniston doll to ride pillion "It's unbelievable the resemblance!" Theroux reacted in amusement over the super creepy gift, mimed his wife's voice, and said "I love him!" while stroking his face with the doll's hand.

"She’s gotten on like three times, but she’s done with it – she doesn’t want to do it anymore," Theroux explained about their ride sessions. "She does not like it. She doesn’t feel in control sitting behind someone driving fast on a motorcycle. Which I understand – I wouldn’t want to sit behind someone." Theroux also discussed the couple's impromptu wedding invitation saying, "We just sort of put it out there, and if people said, 'We can’t’, we really put more pressure on them to be at the ‘birthday’. There were people there who were just in jeans!" he said referring to their celebration masked as Aniston's 41st birthday party initially.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mark Davis)

DeGeneres was one of the guests who attended the ex-couples top-secret backyard wedding in Bel Air, California. 'Friends' stars Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox were also among the 70 guests present. According to People, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel officiated the ceremony. "It's so much more special when it's just your closest friends and family and it's lovely," Theroux told Entertainment Tonight in a 2017 exclusive. "[We] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don't want it to be hectic." However, after almost two years of wedded bliss, the couple announced their shocking split in February 2018. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," they issued a joint statement.

The news came in after the exes were spotted celebrating New Year with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The 'American Psycho' actor called their split 'heartbreaking' while speaking to The New York Times. But he admitted that there was "no animosity" between them. “The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation," he confessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @justintheroux

According to Esquire, Theroux denied reports that their divergent perspectives and urban inclinations led to the breakup. “People create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification,” he said referring to Aniston wanting to settle in Los Angeles while Theroux in New York. However, the exes have continued to stay in touch and remain in a positive light despite the sudden end of their relationship.