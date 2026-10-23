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‘Iron Man’ star teams up with Camila Mendes in Prime Video sequel ‘Upgraded 2’

Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded 2.,' the Prime Video sequel to the 2024 romantic comedy, with 'Iron Man' star joining the cast.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Camila Mendes (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @camimendes)
A still of Camila Mendes (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @camimendes)

Leslie Bibb, known for playing journalist Christine Everhart in 'Iron Man' and 'Iron Man 2,' is joining Camila Mendes in 'Upgraded 2.' Directed by Becca Gleason, the follow-up will see Mendes return as both a star and producer, with Bibb joining the cast as the project moves forward at Prime Video. The sequel’s plot and character details are being kept under wraps. However, production is scheduled to begin in Italy this month, with Amazon MGM Studios handling worldwide distribution. The film will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

According to Deadline, Luke Roberts and Justin Matthews, who wrote the screenplay for the first film, have returned to write the sequel. Producers include Mike Karz and Bill Bindley for Gulfstream Pictures, Mendes and Rachel Matthews for Honor Role, Lena Roklin for Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Piers Tempest for Tempo Productions.

A still of Leslie Bibb from 'Hacks' (Image Source: Instagram | @lesliebibb)

The sequel follows the 2024 romantic comedy Upgraded, which centered on ambition, deception, romance, and the challenges of navigating an elite professional world. In the original film, Mendes played Ana, an ambitious intern at an art auction house in New York City. During a work trip, Ana misrepresented herself to a wealthy man by claiming to be the director of the auction house.

Their romance developed while she struggled to maintain the lie, putting both her career ambitions and relationship at risk. Production is set to begin in Italy this month. The location marks the next stage of the project after the original film.

Bibb has recently appeared in several high-profile television projects, including HBO’s 'Hacks.' She guest-starred in the comedy’s fifth season alongside Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in the finale season.

She also returned for the second season of Apple TV’s 'Palm Royale,' starring alongside Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, and Laura Dern. In 2025, Bibb appeared in the third season of Mike White’s HBO drama 'The White Lotus.' The ensemble later received an Actor Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

A still of Camila Mendes (Image Source: Instagram | @camimendes)

Her upcoming television projects include 'The Rush Whisperer,' a dark comedy series for HBO, in which she is set to star and executive-produce. She will also appear in 'Escorted', a romantic comedy series for Prime Video opposite Brett Goldstein and Lesley Manville. Bibb’s other television credits include Netflix’s 'God’s Favorite Idiot' and 'Jupiter’s Legacy,' ABC’s 'American Housewife' and 'GCB,' TV Land’s 'Nobodies,' and NBC’s 'Crossing Jordan,' and 'ER.'

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