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CBS’ November schedule change leaves ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ fans in for a surprise

CBS’ November 8 lineup update raises questions about new episodes and where viewers can catch up.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) A still from ‘Tracker’; (R) A still from ‘Marshals’. Both shows will be off CBS’ schedule on November 8 (Image source: CBS)
(L) A still from ‘Tracker’; (R) A still from ‘Marshals’. Both shows will be off CBS’ schedule on November 8 (Image source: CBS)

For ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ viewers, Sunday nights on CBS usually mean checking in with Luke Grimes and Justin Hartley. The two dramas share the network’s Sunday lineup. But viewers waiting for their next episodes will need to note a change in November. CBS’ October 22 announcement gives another series more time on that evening’s schedule.

Both ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ will be off the schedule on Sunday, November 8. The preemptions coincide with a natural break in the shows’ episode schedules. CBS is using those available hours to give viewers another chance to try ‘Cupertino.’ The announcement concerns the November 8 lineup and does not announce a permanent change to either drama’s regular schedule.

A still from ‘Cupertino’, which will air one new episode and two encores on November 8 (Image source: CBS)

The evening will begin with a new edition of ‘60 Minutes’ at 7 p.m. ET/PT. ‘Cupertino’ then takes over for three hours, starting with the new episode ‘Harper’ at 8 p.m. ET/PT, in place of ‘Marshals.’ An encore of its first episode, ‘Michael & Olivia,’ follows at 9 p.m. ET/PT, replacing ‘Tracker.’ Another repeat, ‘Vik & Bo,’ closes the night at 10 p.m. ET/PT. That gives viewers one new episode and two encores, rather than three new installments.

The distinction matters for anyone wondering whether a football broadcast is simply pushing the dramas back. This is a scheduled absence, rather than a delayed start for either show on November 8. Breaks in the episode order generally occur around this point in the season.

‘Cupertino’ comes from creators Robert and Michelle King and stars Mike Colter and Rachel Keller. Its ensemble also includes Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ella Stiller and Nik Dodani. The Sunday airing comes between two new Thursday episodes. ‘Celeste’ airs on November 5, while ‘Yungwood’ follows on November 12, both at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Thursdays at 10 p.m. is the legal drama’s usual slot.

For ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ fans, the announcement leaves one question unanswered: when do new episodes resume? CBS’ announcement does not list air dates for new episodes after November 1, so fans will have to wait for a further scheduling update from the network. Viewers can catch up on available episodes through Paramount+ during the break. A new streaming release for either drama on November 8 is not part of the announced lineup. For now, November 8 is the confirmed date to mark as a break from both shows.

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