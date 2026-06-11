Is ‘Every Year After’ based on a true story? Author reveals inspiration behind TV adaptation

The title features the beloved characters Persephone “Percy” Fraser and Sam Florek, played by Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett, respectively

Fans of ‘Every Year After’ have quickly connected with the story's mix of friendship, heartbreak, missed opportunities, and long-awaited reunions. Since the series debuted on Prime Video on June 10, many viewers have been asking the same question: how much of Percy and Sam's story is based on real life? The eight-episode drama is adapted from author Carley Fortune's bestselling 2022 novel ‘Every Summer After’. It features the beloved characters Persephone “Percy” Fraser and Sam Florek, played by Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett, respectively. While the romance itself is fictional, Fortune has shared that several pieces of the story were shaped by her own experiences growing up in Ontario.

Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett in a still from 'Every Year After' (Image Source: Instagram | @everyyearafter)

‘Every Year After’ follows Percy and Sam, who meet during summers spent in Barry's Bay. Their friendship deepens over the years, eventually becoming something more. However, a painful mistake drives them apart, leaving them estranged for years. When a heartbreaking event later draws them back to their hometown, they are forced to confront old wounds and feelings they never truly left behind. Although the relationship between Percy and Sam is not based on an actual romance from Fortune's life, the setting and many character details have roots in places and experiences she knows well. Speaking with PEOPLE in June, Fortune reflected on what it felt like to watch a version of Barry's Bay recreated for television.

Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett in a still from 'Every Year After' (Image Source: Instagram | @everyyearafter)

“The first day I went to set and seeing Barry's Bay, their Barry's Bay, was a pretty big deal for me, because I grew up in Barry's Bay,” Fortune said. “It's a setting of the book, seeing Steadmans, which is a real store of Barry's Bay, there on set. The Tavern — that was very, very special.” Fortune, who was born in Toronto, spent a large portion of her childhood in Barry's Bay, a small Ontario community surrounded by lakes and cottage country. The author also discussed similarities between herself and the show's characters during an interview with TODAY. The author noted that she related to Sam's background, saying it was “exactly how I grew up.” She explained, “He grows up on the lake in Barry's Bay. His parents have a restaurant. He is very ambitious, and he really wants to build a life outside of his small town.”

Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett in a still from 'Every Year After' (Image Source: Instagram | @everyyearafter)

Still, despite the personal touches scattered throughout the book and television adaptation, Fortune has never suggested that Percy and Sam's romance reflects an actual relationship from her past. The central love story remains a work of fiction, even if certain emotions, locations, and personality traits were inspired by real life. “I think my teenage self would feel so seen by it,” Fortune said. “What I was writing, I think in the past storylines, like the sweet moments and the burgeoning romance, was kind of what teenage Carley wanted.” As a result, the show sits somewhere between fiction and personal inspiration.