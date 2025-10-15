'Gotham star gets tapped to play lead in 'Bosch' prequel 'Start of Watch'

'Power' star Omari Hardwick will join Cameron Monaghan in the much-awaited prequel

A 'Bosch' prequel has been ordered at MGM+ and has been titled, 'Bosch: Start of Watch'. The series sees 'Gotham' star Cameron Monaghan play the title role as Harry Bosch in his formative years at LAPD. Joining him will be Omari Hardwick as veteran officer Eli Bridges. The series is based on Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch books, and production will go on floors in Los Angeles in 2026.

Head of MGM+, Michael Wright expressed his excitement in expanding the 'Bosch' universe with what he called a "compelling origin story" of a detective who, over the years has attained cult status in TV shows. "With Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick bringing these complex characters to life, and the creative vision of Michael Connelly and our talented executive producers, Bosch: Start of Watch promises to deliver the gritty, authentic storytelling that honors the franchise’s legacy while opening an exciting new chapter," he said in a statement, according to Variety.

"I’m deeply grateful to Michael Wright and the team at MGM+ for championing this next chapter in Bosch’s journey with such remarkable care and integrity," Connelly said. "Being able to see how Harry Bosch became the man we have loved for 10 seasons is a gift to me and his many fans. I can’t wait to dig in with Cameron and the writers to explore this uncharted character territory."

'Start of Watch' marks the fourth series in the 'Bosch' universe. In addition to the seven-season show led by Titus Welliver, the actor also led the spinoff, 'Bosch: Legacy'. In recent news, it was announced that the spinoff, 'Ballard' starring Maggie Q, was renewed for a second season after an impressive debut earlier this year. The latest series starring Monagahn will be helmed by Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony. Connelly, Jasmine Russ, Jamie Boscardin, Martin, Henrik Bastin, and Theresa Snider round up the list of executive producers.

"It’s a terrific privilege to be able to explore both the origins of this iconic character and the Los Angeles that formed him in the early 1990s,” Bernardo said in the same statement. "In telling the story of a young Harry Bosch, we want to honor the faith of Michael Connelly’s legion of readers and the amazing audience that tuned into ‘Bosch’ and ‘Bosch: Legacy’ over the years. We’re excited to embark on this journey."

Monaghan shot to fame as Ian Gallagher in the hit Showtime series, 'Shameless'. His impressive CV also sees him as one of the key characters in 'Gotham'. Hardwick became a household name for his portrayal of James “Ghost” St. Patrick in Starz' crime thriller, 'Power'.