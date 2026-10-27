‘13 Reasons Why’ star joins Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in ‘The Black Tapes’

MGM+ adapts horror podcast 'The Black Tapes' into a supernatural investigation drama about paranormal cases, mysterious recordings, and conspiracy.

Sosie Bacon has joined Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 'The Black Tapes,' MGM+’s upcoming supernatural investigation drama based on the 2015 horror podcast of the same name. Bacon will play the female lead in the series, which is scheduled to begin production in Vancouver in January 2027. The show will be released on MGM+ in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

A still of Sosie Bacon (Image Source: Instagram | @sosiebacon)

'The Black Tapes' follows Dr. Richard Strand, played by Coster-Waldau, a brilliant psychiatrist with a mysterious past, and Alex Regan, played by Bacon, an obsessive and methodical physicist. Together, they attempt to debunk paranormal cases involving hauntings, possessions, disappearances, and sinister legends known as the black tapes. As they attempt to debunk these unexplained events, the pair uncover a hidden occult world and a centuries-old apocalyptic conspiracy.

Produced by MGM+ Studios, the series has podcast creators Terry Miles and Paul Bae as executive producers and writers on the television adaptation. Kearie Peak of Peak Pictures and John Rogers and Jennifer Court of Kung Fu Monkey Productions also executive produce, with Rogers serving as showrunner.

A still of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Image Source: Instagram | @nikolajwilliamcw)

Bacon gained recognition for playing Skye Miller in Netflix’s '13 Reasons Why' and later starred in the 2022 psychological horror film 'Smile.' She will next appear in 'Family Movie,' a horror-comedy directed by her parents, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon, who also star in the film.

'Family Movie' premiered at SXSW and is scheduled for release through Variance Films on April 23, 2027. Bacon has also wrapped production on Season 2 of Prime Video’s 'Scarpetta,' in which she reprises her role as Abby Turnbull alongside Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.