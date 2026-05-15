‘Off Campus’ adds 'Safe' and 'Doctor Odyssey' stars for Season 2 but one major detail is missing

Season 1 of 'Of Campus' was released on May 13 on Amazon Prime Video, and now we already have a big update for Season 2.

Amazon MGM Studios added two new stars to its roster for 'Off Campus' Season 2. India Fowler ('Fear Street: Prom Queen') and Philipa Soo ('Dopesick') have joined the college-set hockey drama for the show's next installment, which was greenlit back in February. The news came two weeks before the show's series premiere on Wednesday. 'Off Campus' is inspired by Elle Kennedy's best-selling book series of the same name. Louisa Levy has created the series for Prime Video and serves as its showrunner alongside Gina Fattore. Season 1 adapted the 2015 novel ‘The Deal,’ the first book from the eponymous series. The first season departed from the book significantly and introduced the relationship between Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), which is the subject of book #3, 'The Score' (2016), exclusively.

Ella Bright and Belmont Camelli in a still from 'Off Campus' Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @offcampusonprime)

Fowler is set to appear as Grace Ivers, the hockey player John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) is dating. She is a sociology major freshman at Briar University. Their love story is covered in book #2, 'The Mistake.' The English actress earned recognition for her role as Ellen Mason in Netflix's miniseries, 'Safe.' Furthermore, she went on to star in thrillers such as 'The Agency,' 'Insomnia,' and 'White Lines.' The 22-year-old played the leading role in 2025's slasher film, 'Fear Street: Prom Queen.'

An image of actress Phillipa Soo (Image Source: Instagram | @phillipasoo)

Meanwhile, Soo will play the recurring character of Scarlett, a theatre artist who arrives at the university to guest-direct an original play for the college’s drama department. The 35-year-old actress is largely known for her work on Broadway. The 35-year-old star originated the role of Eliza Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical 'Hamilton.' In 2020, she starred in the romantic comedy, 'The Broken Hearts Gallery.' Her television credits include 'Dopesick,' 'Shining Girls,' and 'Doctor Odyssey.'

Stephen Kalyn seen as Dean Di Laurentis and Mika Abdalla seen as Allie Hayes in 'Off Campus' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Off Campus)

Notably, the studio has not yet confirmed which book will be adapted for 'Off Campus' Season 2. However, Fowler's series-regular role strongly suggests she will play the lead in Season 2 alongside John, indicating that it will be based on book #2. In the books, Grace and Logan meet briefly during her freshman year, and their romance only takes off in her sophomore year. Since Grace wasn't introduced in Season 1, another possibility is that the creators are planning to lay the groundwork for Grace and John's romance in the second season and will showcase them as leads in the show's third chapter. If that's the case, then Season 2 will most probably focus on Allie and Dean's relationship from book#3. Moreover, the show could also follow Season 1's playbook and split up the episodes between two couples: Allie and Dean, and John and Grace. Only an official confirmation can put these speculations to rest.