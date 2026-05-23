‘Off Campus’ finally reveals who is leading Season 2: ‘She’s Hannah's best friend…’

Showrunner Louisa Levy teased what to expect from an already greenlit Season 2, and how Hannah's best friend takes centerstage

All eyes were on Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) in 'Off Campus' Season 1. With the two now finding their happily ever after at Briar University, the focus now turns to who the next pair sharing the spotlight will be. Showrunner Louisa Levy teased what to expect from an already greenlit Season 2, and how Hannah's best friend Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and hockey superstar Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) will be taking centerstage. Levy said the first season was building to Allie and Dean's romance in Season 1.

Stephen Kalyn seen as Dean Di Laurentis and Mika Abdalla seen as Allie Hayes in 'Off Campus' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Off Campus)

"That’s been by design since my very first pitch to Temple Hill and Amazon," Levy told Variety. "I find it very difficult to invest in a couple and grow them entirely from scratch. I wanted viewers to know who they were going to be tuning in for next. Allie felt so organic, because she’s Hannah’s best friend and Dean is already there, and their love story in the book is a secret — so why not let it be a surprise, even to book fans, when we’re going to launch it? Some things had to work a little differently because of the timing and the way we platform them, but I promise all the fan-favorite things are still intended and planned. There’s still a lot of road with those two." In the same interview, Levy also told fans that the ringing changes were necessary from a creative standpoint.

A look at Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes in 'Off Campus' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Off Campus)

In the debut season, Allie and Dean's casual arrangement blossomed to something a lot more concrete, even it scared Allie. This saw her look to slow things down and even suggests to Dean about finding new partners. This sees Dean understand his feelings for Allie after he decides against hooking up with another girl. However, Allie ends up having sex with Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans), Dean's rival and new teammate. The final sequence sees the two men start trading blows as a horrified Allie looks on. In related news, Levy also confirmed a major status update on Season 2. "All eight scripts are written and we have a very exciting plan for the season," she confirmed to the outlet. "I don't want to say anything yet—but I think book fans will be very excited." For now, it will be a wait for the second season, but fans in the meantime can binge Season 1 of 'Off Campus' on Prime Video.