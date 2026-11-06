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‘Black Panther’ star joins supernatural horror ‘In Her Shadow’ from ‘Obsession’ producer

A celebrated author adopts her late sister's daughter in 'In Her Shadow' after learning the child was kept locked in a basement for five years.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 57 MINUTES AGO
Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright in a still from 'Black Panther' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Marvel Studios)
Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright in a still from 'Black Panther' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Marvel Studios)

Letitia Wright is stepping into a chilling family mystery with 'In Her Shadow,' a new supernatural horror film from 'Gangs of London' filmmaker Rowan Athale. The 'Black Panther' actor will lead the project, which brings together producers behind genre films such as 'Obsession' and 'Talk to Me.' Wright will also serve as an executive producer through her 3:16 Productions banner. The film is currently in pre-production, with Bankside Films launching worldwide sales ahead of the American Film Market (AFM).

The story centers on Annie Cutter, a celebrated author whose life takes an unexpected turn after she receives a late-night call from the police. She learns that her recently deceased, estranged sister had kept her young daughter locked alone in a dark basement for five years. Annie chooses to adopt the little girl.

A still of Letitia Wright (Image Source: Instagram | @letitiawright)

However, as she begins to understand the circumstances surrounding her niece's confinement, she begins to suspect that her sister may have been afraid of the child, and that keeping her locked away was intended to protect others. The possibility that the child herself poses a danger turns the family reunion into a terrifying mystery.

Athale's previous work includes 'Wasteland' (also known as 'The Rise'), his 2012 feature debut, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. He has also directed 'Strange But True,' Netflix's 'Outside the Wire,' and 'The Vault.' Wright, who earned a BAFTA award and an Emmy nomination, is also known for 'Small Axe,' and 'Black Mirror.'

A still of Letitia Wright (Image Source: Instagram | @letitiawright)

The production brings together several established genre filmmakers. Ed Barratt and Richard Wylie of Public Pictures will produce alongside Mark Lane of Tea Shop Films, whose credits include '47 Metres Down', 'Fall', and 'The Surfer.' Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films are also producing.

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